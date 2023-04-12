Ukraine war latest news: Beheading video proves Putin Russia is worse than Isis as Zelensky calls to action





Ukraine compared Russia to ISIS after a video circulated online that appeared to show Russian soldiers beheading Ukrainian prisoners of war.

“It’s absurd that Russia, worse than ISIS, presides over the UN Security Council,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleva said in response to the video.

He added: Russian terrorists must be expelled from Ukraine and the United Nations and held accountable for their crimes.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the authenticity or source of a social media video showing a man in uniform beheading a man wearing yellow armbands used by Ukrainian soldiers.

The Kremlin described the video as horrifying, but said it needed to be verified. Moscow has denied in the past that its troops committed atrocities during the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message that no one in the world can ignore. How easily these beasts kill.

You will be held legally responsible for everything. The defeat of terrorism is necessary.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1681336804Manchin Leads Senator on Nonpartisan Ukraine Trip

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin traveled to Kyiv with a group of bipartisan senators to show support for Ukraine’s invasion of Russia.

In a statement after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Democrat said, “The Ukrainian people continue to show unimaginable courage in the face of Vladimir Putin’s unjust war.” It was an honor to meet President Zelensky and members of his cabinet in Kiev and learn firsthand about the challenges they face as this war escalates.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who accompanied Manchin, said: Ukraine is an inspiration to the world, and it was an honor to meet President Zelensky and reaffirm his unwavering bipartisan support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and fledgling democracy.

Manchin passing by a damaged Russian tank on display in central Kiev

(AP)

Manchin, Mark Kelly, and Murkowski attend a meeting with Zelensky in Kiev.

(Reuters)

Liam James Apr 12 2023 23:00

16813332152 Americans Killed in Combat in Ukraine, State Department Confirms

Two Americans have died fighting in Ukraine, the US State Department has confirmed (by Gustaf Kilander).

The department did not identify the US citizens fighting the Russian forces, but told the Daily Beast they were in contact with their families.

Additional details on the deceased Americans were not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Liam James Apr 12 2023 22:00

1681331415DoD leaks are huge and more are expected in the future.

Kim Senguptas explains the ongoing leaks of US security documents:

The Pentagon documents currently being leaked are staggering in scale and scope, exposing secrets and lies all over the world, with fresh and detailed documents pouring in every day.

The war in Ukraine was a common link in exposing a conspiracy involving governments, politicians, diplomats, intelligence agencies, the military, mercenaries, arms dealers, and multi-million dollar arms and oil contracts.

Liam James Apr 12 2023 21:30

1681328715World Bank Provides 160m to Ukraine’s Aging Power Grid

The World Bank said it would finance $200 million ($160 million) to help repair Ukraine’s energy and heating infrastructure, and provide an additional $300 million in funding with partners and others as the project expands. .

The World Bank said in a statement that the $200 million subsidy would be used for emergency repairs to Ukraine’s conversion transformers, mobile heat boilers and other urgently needed equipment.

Ukraine has endured a brutal strike campaign by Russia on its energy infrastructure since last October. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week about a third of Ukraine’s power system, though British intelligence said Russia’s energy attacks had subsided in recent weeks.

Smoke rises from power infrastructure after a Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast on December 19.

(AP)

Liam James Apr 12 2023 20:45

1681326015Russia says it escorts German Navy planes over the Baltic Sea.

Russia said Wednesday it had sent fighter jets to escort German reconnaissance planes over the Baltic Sea after they approached the Russian border.

A Russian fighter crew identified the air target as a German Navy P-3C Orion patrol aircraft, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

The German plane said it did not cross the Russian border.

Liam James Apr 12 2023 20:00

1681323315Macron’s visit to China was a mistake, Truss says.

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss said asking for help from China to end the war in Ukraine was a mistake and a sign of weakness.

In a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, Truss attacked French President Emmanuel Macron after visiting China.

Macron said in Beijing: I know I can trust you. [President Xi] … to bring Russia to its senses and bring everyone back to the negotiating table.

In her speech today, Mrs. Truss pointed out Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and China’s arms buildup and the Taiwan threat.

In a later speech, she said: Putin and Xi Jinping have made it clear that they are allies against Western capitalism. That’s why I think it was a mistake for Western leaders to go to President Xi Jinping and ask him to intervene in resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Truss in Washington today

(AP)

Liam James Apr 12 2023 19:15

1681320615US Documents Leaked Latest: Ukrainian and Russian casualties 10 times higher than claimed

According to U.S. intelligence documents posted online, 354,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war in Ukraine, which is heading into a protracted conflict that could last well beyond 2023.

If real, the document, which looks like a secret U.S. assessment of the war and American espionage against its allies, provides rare insight into Washington’s views on one of Europe’s deadliest conflicts since World War II.

The Independent was unable to independently verify the documents, and some countries, including Russia and Ukraine, questioned the veracity of the documents, and US officials said some of the files appear to have been altered.

According to estimates compiled by the Defense Intelligence Agency, Russia suffered between 189,500 and 223,000 casualties, including between 35,500 and 43,000 killed and 154,000 and 180,000 wounded.

According to a document titled Russia/Ukraine – Assessed Combat Sustainability and Attrition, Ukraine suffered a total of 124,500-131,000 casualties, including 15,500-17,500 killed and 109,000-113,500 wounded.

This figure is about 10 times greater than any public casualty figures published by Moscow or Kiev.

The United States plunged into a diplomatic crisis in March after documents labeled secret and top secret surfaced on social media sites that allegedly revealed information about Ukraine’s military vulnerabilities and its allies, including Israel, South Korea and Turkey.

The Pentagon released a statement on Sunday saying it was reviewing the documents, and analysts said they appeared to be genuine.

Liam James Apr 12 2023 18:30

1681317912US concerns Hungarian aspirations towards Russia

The US is concerned about the Hungarian government’s desire to continue developing relations with Russia, the US ambassador to Budapest said after the US announced sanctions against three senior officials of an international investment bank in Hungary.

David Pressman said at a press conference that the government had dismissed US concerns raised about the presence of a Russian-controlled International Investment Bank (IIB) in Budapest.

Hungary yesterday signed a new agreement to ensure continued access to Russian energy.

Director Rosatom Alexey Likhachev (left) and Hungarian Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto pose after signing documents during a meeting in Moscow.

(AP)

Liam James Apr 12 2023 17:45

1681315212Poland protects gas plant in fear of Russian spy

Poland will introduce a temporary 200m blackout zone around the Swinoujscie liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on Thursday, the Interior Minister said Wednesday, citing concerns over Russian espionage.

The off-limits zone for the public will not affect terminal operations, the Polish gas pipeline operator said of the plant located on the Baltic coast.

Poland, a staunch ally of Ukraine and its arms supply hub to Kiev’s military, said it has been regularly targeted by Russia’s efforts to destabilize the country.

In March, Poland said it was preparing for sabotage and dismantled a Russian spy network it said was monitoring rail lines to Ukraine.

Liam James Apr 12 2023 17:00

1681312931US Sanctions Turkish Firm Over Russia Link Claims

Washington imposed sanctions on at least four Turkey-based companies it said violated US export controls and aided Russia’s war effort, in the largest enforcement action by the US in Turkey since its invasion of Ukraine last year.

The designation, which includes electronics companies and technology traders known for helping transfer dual-use products, was part of a package of global sanctions against more than 120 companies announced by the US Treasury Department.

The United States and its allies imposed extensive sanctions on Russia after the invasion, but supply channels from its Black Sea neighbor Turkey and other trading hubs, including Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, remain open.

An administration official told Reuters that the sanctions primarily target Russian-owned or Russian-linked companies and people in Turkey’s maritime and trade sectors.

The official, requesting anonymity, said it represents a warning shot in the evolving phase of export control enforcement.

Liam James Apr 12 2023 16:22

