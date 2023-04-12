Alleged US Intelligence Leaks Embarrass Ukraine and Other Allies | Russia–Ukraine War





A series of leaked reports claiming to be classified US intelligence documents related to the war in Ukraine has drawn skepticism and denials from US spy agencies and several US allies.

Photos of the classified files began circulating widely on Russian social media last week, but some were posted on gamers’ Discord website in February and March.

The CIA, NSA and US Defense Intelligence Agency denied the authenticity of the reports and launched an investigation into the source of the leak.

The reports also embarrassed two US allies in the Middle East, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Egypt denied a Washington Post report citing a leaked February 17 document that said it had reached a secret deal to supply Russia with 40,000 rockets, gunpowder and artillery shells.

In the document, Sisi orders officials to keep the production and shipment of the rockets secret to avoid problems with the West, The Washington Post reported, referring to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

A senior official told Al Qahera News that the report was a falsification of information that has no basis in truth.

Egypt has denied a report citing a leaked document quoting President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discussing a plan to supply Russia with rockets and shells [File: Christian Mang/Reuters]

Another leaked document focuses on the United Arab Emirates, claiming Abu Dhabi agreed to release US and UK intelligence to curry favor with Russia.

The UAE likely sees engagement with Russian intelligence as an opportunity to bolster growing Abu Dhabi-Moscow ties and diversify intelligence partnerships amid concerns over U.S. disengagement from the region, the document says. quoted by the Associated Press news agency.

The UAE has said suggestions that it has deepened its ties with Russian intelligence services are flatly false.

Can Ukraine win?

More worrying for the Western alliance backing Ukraine, some of the leaked documents suggest that kyiv is not ready for a landslide victory in its planned spring counteroffensive, and that its air defenses are vulnerable.

A purported US intelligence assessment from early February warned of shortfalls in force generation and sustainment, and the likelihood of modest territorial gains.

Ukraine formed several new so-called storm brigades ahead of the counteroffensive and announced the formation of a Seventh National Guard Brigade, which would be the armed forces’ ninth offensive guard. A brigade typically consists of around 4,000 troops, suggesting that Ukraine had 32,000 offensive troops in reserve and was trying to bring that number closer to 40,000 before the counteroffensive.

Currently, we see a strong demand and a great desire to join, said Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kateryna Pavlichenko.

Following a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on April 11, @SecBlinken reaffirmed US steadfast support and vehemently rejected any attempt to to question Ukraine’s ability to win on the battlefield.

A New York Times report cited a leaked document predicting that ammunition for Ukraine’s Soviet-era air defense systems would soon run out, exposing the country’s interior to air attack.

Stockpiles of missiles for the Soviet-era S-300 and Buk air defense systems, which provide 89% of Ukraine’s protection against most fighter jets and some bombers, are expected to be fully depleted by now. May 3 and mid-April, the newspaper said.

A Ukrainian BM-21 Grad fires towards Russian positions, on the front line in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, Saturday, April 8, 2023 [Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo]

Ukraine claims it is currently able to shoot down 75% of the missiles sent by Russia and is trying to convince its allies to send F-16s to bolster its air defences.

One of the documents claimed that Ukraine had suffered between 124,000 and 131,000 dead and injured, five times more than its official toll.

Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said the information was false or inaccurate. We see false numbers on losses on both sides. Some of the information is clearly collected from open sources, he said during a telethon.

Russia exhausted in Bakhmut

The bloodiest battles of the war continued to rage in the eastern city of Bakhmut, with Russia launching dozens of ground assaults there every day.

Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said Bakhmut’s defenders had exhausted the Wagnerians, referring to the Russian mercenary Wagner Group, so the enemy is now forced to involve special forces and military units. airborne assault in battles for Bakhmut.

He said Russian forces had switched to Syria’s so-called scorched-earth tactics, destroying buildings and positions with airstrikes and artillery fire.

The Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces suffered heavy losses in the Bakhmut region of Donetsk.

Ukraine also suffered significant casualties in Bakhmut and justified their decision to defend the town as strategic.

If we had not defended Bakhmut all this time, the enemy would have advanced deep into Ukrainian territory, so the importance of defending the city must be understood in this context, said Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Malyar.

A Ukrainian soldier fires a grenade launcher at the front line in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, Monday, April 10, 2023 [Libkos/AP Photo]

Although Ukrainian officials admitted that Russian forces had a significant artillery advantage in the city, they were also either short of ammunition or retaining it.

The pace of Russian attacks has decreased somewhat, noted Colonel Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, head of the Joint Press Center of the Tavria Region Defense Forces.

During the last week the enemy shelled our positions in the Zaporizhia and Donetsk directions 1,844 times. Compared to February, it is a third less.

Russian forces attempted to surround and stifle Ukrainian forces at Bakhmut. Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for the eastern Ukrainian forces, said the destruction of a bridge to the village of Khromove, 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) west of Bakhmut, created a problem in supply lines that the Ukrainian forces were struggling to overcome.

The Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces in occupied Kherson and Zaporizhia were evacuating people ahead of Ukraine’s spring counteroffensive.

The Russian occupiers have activated preparations for the evacuation of local populations to the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the general staff said. In particular, in Melitopol and Skadovsk, the enemy organized a survey of the local population with a view to a possible evacuation.

Al Jazeera previously reported satellite photographs showing Russian forces in Crimea digging underground and preparing extensive defenses.

