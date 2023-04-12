FTSE 100 Live: US Inflation Falls More Than Expected. FTSE closes at 7825.





1681317222 tomorrow’s GDP figures

The Office for National Statistics is due to release the latest UK GDP figures tomorrow morning.

This figure includes February, when inflation was higher than expected.

The numbers will tell if the UK’s trend out of recession continues after a stronger-than-expected 0.3% expansion in January. Neither the OBR nor the Bank of England expect further declines, but the IMF this week said it expects the UK economy to contract 0.3 per cent this year.

This time around, the consensus forecast is enough to keep city experts’ outlook more positive than the bleak forecast they originally made for 2023, with GDP expected to grow much more moderately at 0.1%.

read more here

1681316640LVMH revenue increased by 17%

Luxury fashion and spirits giant Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) reported first-quarter 2023 revenues of $21.04 billion, up 17% as demand rebounded as COVID-19 restrictions ended in Asia.

The company said it saw a significant rebound in Asia in the first quarter, although the lengthy lockdown has reduced sales to its wealthy Asian clients. Revenue in Japan was up 34% and in the rest of Asia it was up 14%.

Fashion continues to drive most of the Paris-based giant’s revenues with $10.73 billion thanks to the success of brands including Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and Loro Piana.

read more here

LVMH1681312026In his Washington speech, the Governor of the Bank of England said there is no systematic banking crisis.

The governor of the Bank of England (BoE) has repeatedly said he does not believe the world is facing a systemic banking crisis following a string of recent banking sector failures.

Speaking at an event in Washington, Andrew Bailey said the reforms implemented after the 2008 financial crisis had worked and Britain’s banks were in a good position.

In recent weeks, we have witnessed a crystallization of problems in parts of the banking sector, it said at an event hosted by the Institute of International Finance.

read more here

1681310140US Stocks Rise as Inflation Decreases

Stocks of US companies are off to a strong start, in part due to a larger-than-expected drop in inflation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported just before the market open that headline inflation fell to 5%, below expectations of 5.2%.

Signals that the Fed’s recent rate hikes are having an impact helped boost stocks, with the S&P 500 rising 0.5% to 4129.55 and the Dow Jones rising 0.3% to 33788.81. The Nasdaq index closed 0.1% higher at 12038.29.

1681308903Ince Group law firm enters management position

The 150-year-old law firm Ince Group will enter administration after a lengthy audit process and yet to release financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

The company, which has offices in Aldgate, said its major creditors had said it would no longer support the business and the board had no choice but to leave the company in management.

Quantuma will be appointed manager and will aim to sell the Ince Groups business as soon as possible.

read more here

1681304982US Inflation falls to 5%, but bullish core reading means the battle is not over.

US inflation fell more than expected to 5% in March, but concerns remain that it will be difficult to fully control prices as the core CPI reading remains stable.

The headline figure was widely expected to decline from 6% in February as higher oil prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine are now accounted for in the comparison. But the decline in the headline figure was larger than expected, with economists expecting a decline to 5.2%.

Given the expected headline drop, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ core inflation figure could get more attention. Contrary to the headline figures, core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy costs, was little changed at 5.6%.

read more here

16813024241 billion cold snap

December’s cold spell has forced taxpayers to spend more than $100 million in cold weather payments, helping struggling Brits stay warm through Christmas during a cost-of-living crisis.

Figures released by the Department of Labor and Pensions today show that about 80% of the $130 million in total winter payouts occurred during the festive season freeze, which translates to about $104 million in payouts in the final months of 2022.

read more here

1681300135 US stocks rise slightly

US stocks are expected to show tentative gains as investors await the latest inflation figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Futures markets expect the Dow Jones to rise 0.2% to 33921 ​​and the S&P 500 Index to rise 0.1% to 4141.50.

The BLS is due to release inflation statistics at 1:30pm, and a drop in headline numbers is widely expected as energy price increases related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine decline year-over-year.

1681297505 No layoffs as logistics overhaul plan impacts 7,000 Sainsburys employees

Sainsburys announced a major restructuring of the way it operates its logistics operations, affecting approximately 7,000 employees nationwide.

The retail giant said no one would lose their job or be moved to worse contract terms, and the move would mean better service and availability for customers.

The plan is to weave multiple logistics contracts to and from the country into just three handling different types of products.

read more here

1681294473UK GDP: Set-piece moment for the economy looms in latest growth readings.

There is another defining moment for the UK economy this week. The latest growth indicators will test the trend for more robust performance in the face of high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.

February gross domestic product (GDP) data tracks the size of the economy through all goods and services produced in February. The numbers will tell if the UK’s trend out of recession continues after a stronger-than-expected 0.3% expansion in January.

read more here

