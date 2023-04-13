The United States and its Western allies have special forces in Ukraine, according to leaked documents





America and other Western countries have special forces operating on the ground in Ukraine, according to recently leaked classified documents.

The BBC reported on Wednesday that among dozens of those files, some of which were classified as top secret, was a revelation that the United States had 14 special agents in the war-torn country.

According to the report, fellow NATO member states Latvia, France and the Netherlands had 17, 15 and one special agent in Ukraine respectively. The UK had the largest special forces contingent in the country, the BBC reported, with 50 troops on the ground.

The dossier cited by the BBC was one of several apparent US military documents containing NATO information on Ukraine that were leaked late last week.

The US Special Forces, an elite division of the military, are deployed in various types of missions, including counterinsurgency and foreign home defense.

According to the BBC, the documents did not say where NATO forces were in Ukraine, or what they were doing there.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed in a Fox News interview on Wednesday that US forces were indeed operating in Ukraine.

I won’t go into the specifics of the numbers and that sort of thing, he said. But there is a small US military presence at the embassy working with the Office of Defense Attachés to help us work on accountability for material going in and out of Ukraine. They are therefore attached to this embassy and this defense commitment.

A Pentagon spokesman referred Fortune to Tuesday’s statement on the leak, which suggested many of the documents circulating online were legitimate, when asked for a comment on the BBC report.

Were still investigating how it happened, as well as the extent of the problem, said Chris Meagher, assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, at the time. Steps have been taken to take a closer look at how this type of information is distributed and to whom. We’re also still trying to assess what might be out there.

However, he noted that some of the images shared on social media appeared to have been edited.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the UK Ministry of Defense urged those reading any allegedly leaked documents to exercise caution before taking at face value claims that could spread misinformation.

The UK MoD referred Fortune to this statement when asked about the BBC report.

Spokespersons for the Latvian and Dutch governments were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Fortune.

France has denied the presence of French soldiers in Ukraine, French newspaper Le Monde reported over the weekend.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously accused NATO, whose member countries have supplied Ukraine with billions of dollars worth of arms and other military equipment, of participating in the conflict.

NATO has long been a point of contention for Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and demanded the country never be allowed to join the military alliance.

However, the war in Ukraine has actually triggered an eastward expansion of NATO, with Finland, which shares a border with Russia, joining the coalition last week in a bid to bolster its defences. The Kremlin called this decision a violation of our national security and interests.

