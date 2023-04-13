Weather warning for rain and snow in UK as Storm Noa hits UK





Storm Noah is set to hit Britain today with winds of up to 70 miles per hour and forecasters have even warned that snow could fall across the country.

Depressing conditions followed a sunny Easter weekend for many, but more heavy rain is pouring in.

Easter Sunday heat was expected to top this year’s record of 17.8 degrees Celsius, but instead fell to 17.3 degrees Celsius in Chertsey, Surrey.

Tuesday Met Office weather warning to cover west of England

(Met Office)

The National Weather Service issued a series of amber weather alerts on Wednesday warning that high winds could disrupt traffic and other services.

The weather system, dubbed Storm Noa by Meteo France, is expected to intensify during the day with the UK’s south-west coastal areas, particularly Devon and Cornwall, likely to be the worst affected.

A yellow weather alert is for wind. One covers Northern Ireland and the other covers the entire south coast of England.

The alert highlights potential power outages and large waves in coastal areas to the south and west, with wind gusts of up to 70 mph expected.

Despite unfavorable weather, temperatures are expected to remain normal throughout the year.

The Atlantic low-pressure system, which slowly moves eastward across the UK, produces dramatic winds and is responsible for low temperatures, heavy rain and possible snow spells.

The storm is named in France, but not named by the National Weather Service. The first storm to be named by the Met Office or Irish or Dutch meteorological services is still Storm Antoni this season according to the 2022/23 name list.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: The low pressure system will bring wet and windy weather today and tomorrow.

The weather warning will be moved further south on Wednesday as unstable conditions continue.

(Met Office)

Dense clouds and heavy rain will continue to roll in from the west, bringing winds of 50 to 60 mph along the west coast. Snow is possible in parts of the Scottish Highlands overnight.

On Wednesday, some disruption from strong winds is likely, especially in the southern and western regions, with the possibility of heavy rain and light snow.

Today, the cool weather will continue at 7-10C in the west and 11-13C in the southeast, but it will feel colder with strong winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects the unstable trend to continue throughout the rest of the week, with sunshine and heavy rain for many on Thursday and continued rain in the southern regions on Friday.

Highs over 17C on Sunday will bring low temperatures and snow.

(dad)

The weekend and next week are likely to be dry and sunny with temperatures rising.

Korea Meteorological Administration 5-day forecast

wednesday:

It’s cold, windy, and there are frequent showers, which merge into longer rains for a while. Risk of destructive winds in some southern and western regions.

View from Thursday to Saturday:

Sun and heavy rain will be expected on many Thursdays, with sustained rain in the southern parts of the country on Friday. It’s cold, but the wind dies down. Many places are drier and warmer with some sun on Saturday.

