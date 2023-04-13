US authorities won’t pursue charges in Shanquella Robinson’s death





United States prosecutors will not bring charges in what was previously a federal investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson, a woman from Charlotte, North Carolina, while in Mexico last October.

Officials from U.S. prosecutors’ offices in two North Carolina districts announced the decision in a statement on Wednesday, released shortly before the woman’s family members were due to speak about the investigation and Robinson’s murder. during a televised press conference.

“The investigation of the circumstances surrounding Ms. Robinson’s death has been a priority for federal prosecutors and the FBI,” read the statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

“As in all cases prosecuted federally, the government must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a federal crime has been committed,” he continued. “Based on the results of the autopsy and after careful deliberation and review of investigative materials by both U.S. prosecutors’ offices, federal prosecutors today advised Ms. Robinson’s family that the available evidence does not not support a federal prosecution.”

The murder of Shanquella Robinson was being investigated as femicide, a term unfamiliar to many in the United States, as this gender-motivated crime has not been defined by US law although it is is a global problem. CBS News

Citing “a detailed and thorough investigation” and autopsy conducted by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office in North Carolina, officials said they found “the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.”

Speaking on behalf of Robinson’s family at Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon, attorney Sue Ann Robinson said she was “disappointed but not discouraged” by the outcome of the inquest. American and that she would continue to seek justice in the aftermath of the murder. .

The lawyer also indicated that the decision of the American authorities not to file a complaint was partly based on the results of the national autopsy, following an initial autopsy carried out in Mexico. The US autopsy was performed after Robinson’s body was embalmed and flown back to America, “which means there was a delay, obviously,” the lawyer said, adding that he had judged the Robinson’s cause of death “undetermined”.

Federal prosecutors and Federal Bureau of Investigation authorities opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Robinson’s death in November, about three weeks after it happened, the FBI confirmed in a statement to CBS News at the time. . According to this statement, Robinson died “on or about” October 29 in Cabo San Lucas. The previous week, Mexican authorities said his death occurred in San Jose del Cabo, located about 20 miles northeast of Cabo San Lucas in the same Mexican state of Baja California Sur.

Mexican prosecutors opened an investigation into Robinson’s death days earlier. By then, news of her murder had garnered considerable public and global attention due to a viral cellphone video that showed Robinson being violently assaulted, reportedly at the luxury villa where she was staying. while on holiday. She had traveled from the United States to Mexico with a group of six friends, some of whom initially told Robinson’s parents that she had died of alcohol poisoning. However, the death certificate later listed a spinal and neck injury as the cause.

Robinson’s family lawyer said Wednesday that the US autopsy did not identify a spinal cord injury, although she called it “disheartening” that US authorities “allowed him to there is such a delay in this matter” and noted that delays can lead to “discrepancies. She told reporters that a civil suit is “definitely” an option for Robinson’s family moving forward.

Mexican authorities said in November they were investigating Robinson’s death as a femicide, a crime that refers to the killing of a woman because of her gender. In a statement released at the time, Baja California Sur prosecutors said they were seeking to extradite a woman from the United States to Mexico in connection with the alleged murder.

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/shanquella-robinson-death-investigation-mexico-prosecutors-will-not-bring-charges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related