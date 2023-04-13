UK sanctions ‘fixers’ hiding money for oligarchs Abramovich and Usmanov – POLITICO





LONDON New British financial sanctions will be leveled against “fixers” hiding money for prominent Russian oligarchs Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov, the Foreign Office announced today.

The new sanctions target those who “deliberately helped a sanctioned Russian oligarch to hide his assets,” including family members of several sanctioned individuals.

Abramovich is the former owner of Chelsea Football Club and a friend of Vladimir Putin. He was forced to sell the club after the British government froze the billionaire’s assets following the invasion of Ukraine.

Usmanov previously held a stake in Arsenal Football Club and still maintains close ties with Everton Football Club.

Among those sanctioned today are Demetris Ioannides and Christodoulos Vassiliades, two Cypriots who are said to have helped Abramovich and Usmanov avoid financial sanctions on British assets.

USM, Curzon Square Limited and Hanley Limited, which were closely linked to Usmanov, were also hit by sanctions and an asset freeze.

USM said in a statement that it considered the sanctions “unjust and baseless”.

A spokesperson added: “As is officially known, Alisher Usmanov has not been involved in business activities for a long time. He owns less than 50% of the shares and does not participate in management.” “We will object that these restrictions are illegal.”

The latest news is that Russian oligarchs have left their assets in the hands of family members and other close associates to evade British sanctions.

The Times recently discovered that 2.3 million flats in Kensington’s affluent London district are legally owned by the 8-year-old daughter of a former Russian regional governor.

The families of Russian oligarchs and Putin allies Vladimir Evtushenko, Suleiman Kerimov and Viktor Medvedchuk were also sanctioned in today’s crackdown.

“We are closing the net on the Russian elite and those who would like to help them hide their war money,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

This story has been updated with a statement from USM.

