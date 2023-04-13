Exclusive: Leaked US intelligence document claims Serbia agreed to arm Ukraine





WASHINGTON/BELGRADE, April 12 (Reuters) – Serbia has agreed to supply arms to Kiev or has already sent them, according to a classified Pentagon document, despite the country’s alleged neutrality in the war against Ukraine and its refusal to sanction Russia for its 2022 invasion.

The document, a summary of European governments’ responses to requests for military training and “lethal aid” or weapons from Ukraine, was among dozens of classified documents released online in recent weeks in what may be the most serious leak of American secrets in years.

The document is marked Secret and NOFORN, prohibiting its distribution to foreign intelligence services and the military. It is dated March 2 and stamped with the seal of the office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the document.

Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic dismissed the document’s claims as “false” in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Serbia has not sold and will not sell weapons neither to the Ukrainian side nor to the Russian side, nor to the countries surrounding this conflict,” Vucevic said.

Titled “Europe | Response to Ongoing Russian-Ukrainian Conflict,” the Pentagon document in tabular form lists the “assessed positions” of 38 European governments in response to Ukraine’s requests for military assistance.

The graph showed that Serbia had refused to provide training to Ukrainian forces, but had pledged to send lethal aid or had already provided it. He also said that Serbia has the political will and the military capacity to supply arms to Ukraine in the future.

In his statement, Vucevic said it was possible that weapons and ammunition made in Serbia would “magically appear” in the conflict, but “it has absolutely nothing to do with Serbia.”

“Someone clearly wants to drag Serbia into this conflict, but we are steadfast in our policies,” he added.

President Aleksandar Vucic’s office did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, but Serbia’s foreign ministry issued a statement denying that the country is supplying military equipment to Ukraine.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters about the document’s reference to Serbia and previously declined to comment on the leaked documents.

LINKS WITH RUSSIA

Vucic’s government has professed neutrality in the war in Ukraine, despite the country’s deep historical, economic and cultural ties with Russia.

“If this document is accurate, it either shows Vucic’s duplicity with Russia or he is under enormous pressure from Washington to deliver arms to Ukraine,” said expert Janusz Bugajski. of Eastern Europe at the Jamestown Foundation, a foreign policy institute.

The Justice Department is investigating the leak, while the Pentagon assesses damage to US national security.

The Pentagon chart divided responses to Ukraine’s requests for assistance into four categories: countries that had pledged to provide training and lethal aid; countries that had already provided training, lethal aid or both; countries with the military capability and political will “to provide lethal aid in the future”.

Austria and Malta were the only two countries marked “No” in all four categories.

The Maltese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Austria said its neutrality prevented it from getting involved militarily in the conflict and, although it supports Ukraine politically, it could not send arms to the country.

The disclosure of the painting comes just over a month after documents published on a pro-Russian channel on the global messaging app Telegram allegedly showed a Serbian arms manufacturer dispatching Grad surface-to-surface rockets from 122 mm in Kyiv in November.

The documents included a shipping manifest and an end-user certificate from the Ukrainian government.

Moscow said in March it had asked Belgrade for an official explanation about the alleged deliveries, the official TASS news agency said, citing Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The arms manufacturer Krusik Corp. of Valjevo denied supplying rockets or other weapons to Ukraine. Vucic called the allegations a “notorious lie”.

“We have not exported any weapons or ammunition to Russia or Ukraine,” he said during a visit to Qatar on March 5.

Reuters could not independently confirm the authenticity of the shipping documents posted on Telegram.

Vucic has long tried to balance close ties with Moscow with Serbia’s goal of joining the European Union.

Although Belgrade has repeatedly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations and other international forums, Serbia remains one of the only European countries to impose sanctions on Moscow.

Serbia recognizes Ukraine in its entirety, including the areas occupied by Russia since 2014, while kyiv refuses to recognize the independence of Kosovo, a former Serbian province with a majority Albanian population.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Don Durfee and Suzanne Goldenberg

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Aleksandar Vasovic

Thomson Reuters

Reports on the Western Balkans and Ukraine. Previously, he worked with the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network as an editor-trainer. While a correspondent for The Associated Press, he covered the war in Kosovo in 1998-99, NATO bombings in Serbia and Montenegro in 1999, insurgencies in North Macedonia and the Presevo Valley , Iraq, Afghanistan and the 2004 Orange Revolution in Ukraine. During the 1990s, he worked as a traveling editor and correspondent for Belgrade’s B92 radio, covering the wars in Croatia and Bosnia and the peace processes between Israel and the Palestinian territories and Northern Ireland. Awarded APME Deadline Reporting Award in 2004 for the capture of Saddam.

