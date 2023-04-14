US woos Ecuadorian president as democracy deteriorates there





WASHINGTON

The Biden administration once again appears to be in trouble as it searches for a reliable partner in Latin America, where major issues including immigration and Chinese influence loom right next door.

Over the past year and a half, administration officials have eagerly reached out to the government of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, one of South America’s last center-right leaders, amid a tidal wave newly elected left-wing leaders.

Yet even as U.S. officials sang his praises as a pro-free-market Democrat, Lasso, a millionaire former banker, was battling allegations of bribery, Florida money laundering and ties to a drug smuggling ring. dope.

He faces impeachment in the Ecuadorian congress, an earlier, separate motion to impeach Lasso was defeated in 2021 and the real likelihood of being removed from office.

Now a small group of US congressmen are pressuring the Biden administration to reevaluate its relationship with Ecuador. At stake is the United States’ overarching policy approach to Latin America, which critics say is doomed to fail because it often ignores human rights and corruption issues in the interests of cooperation on other issues such as immigration.

Rep. Raul M. Grijalva (D-Arizona) was one of five Democratic members of Congress to pen a letter Wednesday to President Biden asking the United States to investigate corruption allegations against Lasso. It marks the most public break to date in politics embracing the Ecuadorian leader.

This is the schizophrenic foreign policy that we have had for decades and decades in our relations with Latin America as a whole, Grijalva said in an interview. He puts the importance of being in favor of American policies above all else.

There was no immediate comment on the letter from the White House or the State Department. Biden and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken are on a trip to Ireland and Northern Ireland this week.

Many thought the US approach to Latin America would change under Biden, who emphasizes human rights and democracy over autocracy in his foreign policy. Critics say it’s one disappointment after another.

Vice President Kamala Harris has been appointed to oversee diplomatic initiatives in the northern triangle of Central American countries, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, which fuel illegal immigration to the United States.

But the plan fell through as she sought partners to fight corruption and improve the lives of ordinary citizens, and it became clear that the regions’ elected leaders were either abusive authoritarians or suspected criminals. One of them, Juan Orlando Hernndez, the president of Honduras, was indicted and extradited to US federal court last year for drug conspiracy.

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador has become increasingly autocratic, critical of the United States and verbally attacks journalists and anyone who criticizes him. But it is cooperating to bring migrants into Mexico the United States does not want, and there have been few statements of condemnation from Washington.

In June, America’s best friend in Latin America, Colombia, elected a leftist president for the first time in its history. As Blinken sought to establish a relationship, President Gustavo Petro, a veteran guerrilla fighter, repeatedly defied US policies.

By comparison, the Equator was the only bright spot in the region from Washington’s perspective.

You and I are united not only in our values ​​but in our vision for the future, which is both free and democratic, Biden told Lasso during the Ecuadorian president’s appearance at the White House in December.

And I am here to reaffirm this spirit that we share among ourselves as allies in our fight for democracy, peace and justice, not only in the region but also to support your vision throughout the world, responded Lasso .

Ecuador was the first Latin American country to join the United States in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, from a southern region that did not enthusiastically adopt Washington’s position.

And this month, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, on her second trip to the Ecuadorian capital Quito in just under two years, again praised de Lasso, calling Ecuador a very strong partner of the United States. She also led the US delegation to the inauguration of Lassos in May 2021.

In comments this month, Thomas-Greenfield declined to answer a question from reporters on domestic politics, referring to Lassos’ political turmoil, and added that democracy is difficult.

Biden administrations’ overtures to Ecuador have been an ostentatious display of boosterism even as security and democracy under Lasso rapidly deteriorate, says veteran Latin America expert Michael Shifter, senior fellow at the Inter- American Dialogue in Washington.

US officials face a very difficult challenge in finding reliable partners in Latin America, he said. And to have an effective policy, you need partners.

While Biden administration officials praised Lasso in Washington, he was fighting for his political survival at home.

A vote to impeach him is presented to the National Assembly this month. His popularity has plummeted so much that he is likely to be forced out of office, analysts say.

Charges against Lasso include his alleged involvement in an embezzlement scheme that allowed private investors to siphon off money from the lucrative state oil company and a bribery scheme involving a brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera , aimed at implanting loyalists in key state positions. and profit from bogus energy contracts.

A key witness in the cases and member of Lassos’ inner circle, Ruben Cherres, whom authorities were seeking to arrest and who could have provided valuable evidence, was found killed on March 31, adding to the questions swirling around Lasso.

The president and Carrera have also been accused in a journalistic investigation known as the Pandora Papers, a massive collection of reports based on leaked Latin American financial entities, of overseeing an offshore network of tax havens, including some in Florida. , in potential violation of Ecuadorian law. . But it’s not yet clear whether those allegations, which also involve money laundering, are part of the impeachment case against Lasso.

Ecuadorian media reported on Lasso’s attempts to interfere with these investigations, including an action that removed police officers from the national prosecutor’s office.

Lasso denied any wrongdoing, arguing the impeachment is political, and said he would not cooperate. Under Ecuadorian law, he has the ability to dissolve the country’s congress to avoid impeachment, which would trigger early presidential and legislative elections. However, experts believe Lasso is reluctant to take the step because he and his political party would not fare well.

Corruption and political issues in Ecuador have significantly undermined the country’s stability, Shifter said.

Lasso and his party have been extremely weakened by corruption scandals, he said. He inherited a lot of problems… but the problems have metastasized, and the country is in deep crisis.

In addition to corruption issues, indigenous and human rights activists have reported being harassed and intimidated by government security forces. Ecuadorians have started showing up at the US southern border, joining the ranks of migrants trying to enter.

Lasso also faces an unprecedented rise in crime, including one of the highest homicide rates in the Western Hemisphere, according to Ecuador’s interior ministry, which oversees national law enforcement. Much of it is linked to drug gangs that have proliferated due to Ecuador’s location at the heart of Latin American routes producing and transporting cocaine and other narcotics.

Hoping to appeal to a panicked public, Lasso last week authorized private citizens to bear arms for personal protection and to fight the common enemy. [of] delinquency, drug trafficking and organized crime. While such permits are common in the United States, legal possession of firearms is rare in Latin America.

As American influence has waned in Latin America, China’s sway has grown exponentially. Lasso has hoped for a free trade deal with the United States, but Biden has resisted such deals during a time of global economic uncertainty. China quickly filled the void by concluding a trade pact that propelled Beijing ahead of the United States as Ecuador’s top trading partner for non-oil products.

But Lasso still receives support in some American circles. Several senators, from Republicans including Marco Rubio of Florida to Democrats like Tim Kaine of Virginia, have recently made the pilgrimage to Quito and have praised Lasso.

Kaine was quoted in Ecuadorian newspaper La Hora on Wednesday as saying that Ecuador was a strong partner for trade and security, but above all for democracy, especially at a time when other nations were having problems. [in Latin America] have regressed in their democracies.

Kaine added that the United States had a great relationship with Lasso.

A spokesperson for Kaine told The Times on Wednesday that Ecuador was one of four countries Kaine visited in South America this week, and while the senator was aware of the allegations regarding Lasso, he was aware that a process was underway to resolve them.

The relationship between the United States and Ecuador is extremely important, and the delegation had meaningful discussions with government officials and private sector leaders about how to advance our shared commitment to democracy, security and development, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Grijalva said if the United States insists no one is above the law, as the ongoing investigation into former President Trump is meant to illustrate, then the Biden administration should keep his distances with the leader of another country facing similar charges.

We want more equitable attention to Latin America, said Grijalva.

The letter to Biden he authored, which was obtained last week by The Times, notes a major speech Blinken gave in October 2021 in Quito. In it, he listed as a top priority governments’ fight against corruption, which Blinken says stifles growth, discourages investment and deepens inequality.

Given your administration’s commitment to supporting anti-corruption efforts abroad … we urge you to initiate a prompt investigation into the allegations regarding Lasso, the letter states.

In light of the aforementioned corruption allegations as well as other troubling developments that negatively impact human rights and freedom of the press in Ecuador, we believe that you should reassess our government’s close relationship with the Lasso government.

