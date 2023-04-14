German Baerbock stresses alliance with US in Taiwan in response to Macron – Reuters





Press play to listen to this article

Expressed by artificial intelligence.

BERLIN German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday distanced Berlin significantly from French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial remarks that cast doubt on Europe’s ability to help the United States if communist China invades democratic Taiwan.

Macron sparked fears over the transatlantic alliance over the weekend with comments that Europe should chart an independent course on Taiwan, not acting as a “follower” to the United States and by not getting involved in crises that did not concern her. His words sparked particular dismay among those who see the United States as Europe’s main security ally, including as the main party arming Ukraine against Russia.

Speaking during a visit to China, Baerbock said the EU “cannot be indifferent” to tensions over Taiwan, while stressing that close partnerships with like-minded partners like the US would be crucial “when we face our own security threats, as with Russia.

“We are now seeing how important it is to have partners around the world who share our values ​​by our side when confronting our own security threats. This is why it is so important for us, because we are vulnerable as Germany and as the European Union, that we cannot be indifferent to the tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” Baerbock said in Tianjin. , where she initiated a trip of three days to China.

Highlighting the importance of the region for Europe, she also pointed out that 50% of world trade and 70% of world production of semiconductors pass through the region, and added: Free access to the Taiwan Strait is also in our own economic interest.

Macron’s comments have prompted pushback not only from European countries dependent on US security guarantees, but also from US Republican heavyweights who have long questioned France’s commitment to transatlantic security. Former US President Donald Trump, for example, described Macron as kissing Xi Jinping’s ass.

On Wednesday, Macron sought to reverse the sentiment that Paris might leave Taiwan stranded, but doubled down on his argument that Europe would not necessarily follow the United States’ lead on regional security.

For his part, Baerbock, a heavyweight in the German Green Party known for his intransigent rhetoric on China deemed unpalatable by some within the coalition leader, the Social Democratic Party, avoided a direct confrontation with Paris.

If you share a common internal market, you cannot have different positions on the EU’s biggest trading partner, [China],” she says. “Without a partner, we coordinate as closely in the European Union as with our French friends.

She went on to warn, however, that some German companies have developed a risky reliance on China.

Germany has dependencies [on China] in some areas that are not healthy,” she said. “What is clear… is that the lessons we draw from the Russian war of aggression must, of course, also be learned with China in mind.”

China, on the other hand, has warned Berlin not to ‘politicize’ trade relations between the two countries, amid reports that Germany may review the partial sale of the port of Hamburg to the Chinese state magnate. Coco.

“We hope Germany will not make normal business cooperation politicized, ideological and secure, and erect artificial barriers,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Thursday.

Hans von der Burchard reported from Berlin; Stuart Lau reported from Brussels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/germanys-baerbock-stresses-alliance-with-us-on-taiwan-in-riposte-to-macron-xi-jinping-german-green-party/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related