Russia-Ukrainian War News Breaking News: Putin’s Bakhmut Offensive Revives As Kiev Loses Ground





FBI arrests suspect in Pentagon leak

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Ukraine was forced to give way in the bloody battle for Bahmut after being bombarded by particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the past 48 hours.

The ministry, citing British intelligence, said improved cooperation between Moscow’s Ministry of Defense and the forces fighting the Wagner mercenary group has revitalized Russian attacks on the Donetsk city.

It added that Ukrainian forces still in control of the western part of the city faced serious resupply problems but withdrew in an orderly manner from positions they had to concede.

Meanwhile, Jack Teixeira, 21, a sergeant in the Massachusetts National Guard, is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday after being arrested by FBI armed investigators for leaking classified U.S. military information online.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was not surprised that he was under US surveillance, with new revelations in the so-called Pentagon Papers revealing details of his private conversations.

Andy Gregory Apr 14 2023 08:43

1681481504Belarus, Russian nuclear weapons receiving base ‘already in preparation’

Belarus is already preparing a base to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons, Minsk’s defense minister said Vladimir Putin is already planning to station there.

Viktor Khrenin said on Friday that the next step could be if the West continues the hostile course he described, adding: Otherwise they don’t get it in the West.

We are preparing the site we already have.

The threatening remarks came after the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that Belarusian pilots had completed training in the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

The Ministry of Defense released a video in which the Belarusian pilot said he provided the crew of the Belarusian Air Force’s Su-25 ground attack aircraft with the necessary skills to use the weapon during a Russian training course.

Andy Gregory Apr 14 2023 15:11

1681480264Denmark to send artillery weapons

Ukraine will receive 19 French-made Caesar howitzers in the coming weeks, the Danish Ministry of Defense has said.

In January, the Danish government announced it would donate arms after Kyiv requested arms supplies from Copenhagen.

Jane Dalton Apr 14 2023 14:51

1681480098Russians stock up on food and water at a nuclear power plant

Russian forces have taken large quantities of food and water supplies to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which they captured in southeastern Ukraine after an invasion last year, the Kyivs State Atomic Energy Agency said.

Energoatom said the move could indicate Russia is preparing to barricade its workers inside due to a shortage of skilled workers at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and an expected counterattack from Ukraine.

Energoatom said it was preparing to hold (Russian) ZNPP personnel hostage for extended periods of time, fearing a Ukrainian offensive and an acute shortage of nuclear experts needed to run the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP.

The intruders had already brought much food and water back to the station, the statement added. Occupants will not allow station attendants to leave after their regular shift and will forcibly cut them off from ZNPP.

Energoatom has repeatedly accused the Russian military of abusing and intimidating its staff, which Moscow has denied.

Jane Dalton Apr 14 2023 14:48

1681478247Russian oil exports exceed pre-war levels as India and China buy oil

India and China are reversing Western sanctions on Russian oil by increasing their imports of Moscow oil, the Independent reported.

The Asian giants are now buying an average of 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) each, absorbing shortfalls in exports to European countries that previously accounted for two-thirds of Russia’s crude oil.

Jane Dalton Apr 14 2023 14:17

1681475385 In Belarus, pilots are said to have completed training with Russia.

According to the Minsk Ministry of Defense, Belarusian pilots have completed training in Russia to learn how to fly a Su-25 fighter.

The acquired knowledge and skills will help ensure the military security of the Commonwealth countries, the Interior Ministry said, referring to the political union of Belarus and Russia.

Russian SU-25 SM ground attack aircraft taking off from Primorkso-Akhtarsk in March 2015

(AFP/Getty Images)

Andy Gregory Apr 14 2023 13:29

1681474725Russian Court Fines Wikipedia for Articles About War in Ukraine

A Moscow court has once again fined Wikipedia for refusing to remove a Russian-language article about the invasion of Ukraine.

The court fined the Wikimedia Foundation 2 million rubles (19,600) for failing to remove a Wikipedia article titled Russian Occupation of Zaporizhzhia Region.

The state-run Tass news agency said the Wikimedia Foundation had not heeded demands by Russia’s state-run communications watchdog Roskomnadzor to remove articles it alleged contained false information. A Wikipedia representative asked the court to dismiss the removal request as ambiguous, Tass reported.

Andy Gregory Apr 14 2023 13:18

1681473931Exiled Russian diplomats attempted to recruit informants and intercept communications, Norway says.

In Norway’s largest-ever deportation this week, 15 Russian diplomats sought to recruit informants, intercept communications and purchase advanced technology, Norwegian security police have claimed.

The diplomat’s real employers are the Russian GRU, FSB and SVR intelligence services, claimed Counterintelligence Director Inger Haugland.

Haugland said it would lower the threat of Russian intelligence in Norway by permanently reducing the number of intelligence agents operating under diplomatic cover over the deportations Russia has vowed to respond to.

Norway, a NATO member, is now Europe’s top gas supplier after Russian flows declined and has stepped up security after the invasion of Ukraine.

Andy Gregory Apr 14 2023 13:05

1681471725Sunak and Zelensky discuss military aid. No 10

According to No 10, Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky discussed increasing military aid to Ukraine in a phone call this morning.

A Downing Street spokesman said leaders discussed the latest developments on the battlefield and the prime minister paid tribute to the Ukrainian forces’ efforts at Bahmut.

Discussing the abhorrent beheading of a Ukrainian soldier that recently surfaced on social media, the prime minister said the video was horrific and those responsible must be held accountable.

Leaders also discussed efforts to accelerate military aid to Ukraine, and the prime minister said Britain and its allies must continue to ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest position possible based on its recent battlefield success.

This includes increasing interoperability with NATO in the short and long term, the prime minister added. The leaders agreed to stay in close contact.

Andy Gregory Apr 14 2023 12:28

1681470165 Ukraine will test and use all non-banned weapons to recapture Crimea, Kyiv security chief said.

Ukraine will test and use all non-banned weapons to liberate its territory, including annexed Crimea, said the chairman of the National Security and Defense Council in Kyiv.

Crimea is a territory of Ukraine and we will test and use all weapons that are not prohibited by international law and will help liberate our territory, said Oleksiy Danilov.

Andy Gregory Apr 14 2023 12:02

