The US State Department said on Thursday it was disappointed by the Chinese courts’ decision to uphold US citizen Mark Swidan’s death sentence and called for his immediate release.

The Jiangmen Intermediate Court of the People’s Republic of China today dismissed the appeal of wrongfully detained US national Mark Swidans and upheld his death sentence with a two-year suspended death sentence, the principal said. State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel in a statement.

We are disappointed with this decision and will continue to press for his immediate release and return to the United States, Patel said.

Swidan, a Texas businessman, has been detained in China for more than a decade since his 2012 arrest on drug-related charges.

He was convicted of drug manufacturing and trafficking in 2019 by the Jiangmen Intermediate People’s Court in the southern province of Guangdong and sentenced to death suspended for two years.

Under Chinese law, the reprieve means that Swidans’ sentence can be commuted to life imprisonment after two years, subject to his conduct during that time.

A United Nations task force concluded in 2020 that Swidan had been arbitrarily detained in violation of international law and called for his immediate release.

CNN was unable to reach the Jiangmen Intermediate People’s Court for comment.

His mother, Katherine Swidan, told CNN earlier this year that her son was held in what she described as a holding tank, where she said he suffered physical and psychological torture and attempted to suicide.

He’s been there for 10 years, where they never turn off the lights, so as a result, he’s going blind. He suffered broken legs, she said, telling CNN that guards at the facility broke his hands five to seven times.

He is in pain and he has an infection. He has severe periodontal disease. He has holes in his mouth that are constantly bleeding. He lost 130 pounds, Katherine said.

Patel, the State Department spokesman, said in his statement Thursday that US officials have repeatedly expressed concerns to senior Chinese officials about treatment, medical care and his inability to send or receive mail. in right time.

US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken continue to have a personal focus on the release of Mark Swidan and other US nationals wrongfully detained or held hostage around the world, Patel added.

Katherine Swidan and family members of other Americans detained by China had urged Blinken to make securing the freedom of their loved ones a top priority ahead of his planned trip to Beijing in February. But the trip was postponed in response to a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over US airspace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/14/china/us-citizen-death-sentence-upheld-china-intl-hnk/index.html

