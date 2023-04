Dengue Fever: Doctors fear Britain could face dengue fever in the future. This is why | climate news

Doctors treating a British woman with “bone-breaking fever” in southern France have warned that climate change could hit as far north as Britain.

The 44-year-old woman contracted dengue fever, a mosquito-borne disease, while visiting family near Nice last September and developed fever, muscle aches, headache and rash.

When she returned to England, she went to A&E.

An urgent sample was sent to the Institute for Rare Imported Pathogens, and she confirmed an acute dengue virus infection.

The woman, whom doctors did not name, did not require treatment.

Her case was highlighted at the European Conference on Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

75% of infected people have no symptoms, but between 1% and 5% develop severe, potentially fatal dengue fever.

The joint hurts so much that it can feel like a broken bone.

“This individual was part of more than 30 cases of local infection in southern France in 2022, highlighting the rapidly changing dengue epidemiology,” said Dr Owain Donnelly from the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in London.

The disease is more common in people who have visited Asia, South America, and Africa, where the virus is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito.

However, one species, the Aedes albopictus or Asian Tiger mosquito, is now widespread in southern Europe.

It has also been detected several times by authorities in British ports in recent years, but no local population has been established so far.

Read more: What is dengue fever and how does it spread? A mother who lost her son to dengue fever warned of symptoms.

Between June and September 2022, France’s Agence Regionale de Santé reported three separate outbreaks of the disease.

“Climate change, especially with warmer temperatures and more precipitation, as well as increased global trade and tourism, we could see the right combination of factors contributing to dengue fever in more parts of Europe,” warned Dr Donnelly.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said last week that half of the world’s population is at risk of contracting dengue fever, with an estimated 100 million to 400 million infections occurring each year.

