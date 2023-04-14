Man suspected of leaking secret US documents appears in court





BOSTON, April 14 (Reuters) – A 21-year-old U.S. Air National Guard member accused of leaking top-secret military intelligence files online appeared before a federal judge in Boston on Friday to charge face charges of illegally copying and transmitting classified materials.

Jack Douglas Teixeira of North Dighton, Massachusetts, who was arrested by heavily armed FBI agents at his home on Thursday, appeared in crowded federal court wearing a khaki brown jumpsuit.

At the hearing, Boston’s top federal national security prosecutor, Nadine Pellegrini, asked that Teixeira be held pending trial, and a detention hearing was set for Wednesday. The court appointed a public defender to represent Teixeira.

The leaked classified documents at the heart of the investigation were posted online on a social media website in March and possibly earlier, but news of their existence only came to light when reported by the New York Times last week.

It is believed to be the most serious security breach since more than 700,000 diplomatic documents, videos and cables appeared on the WikiLeaks website in 2010. In the WikiLeaks case, the leaker – US Army Private First Class Chelsea Manning – was sentenced to 35 years in prison. prison. Democratic President Barack Obama later commuted his sentence.

US officials are still assessing the damage caused by the leaks, which included recordings showing alleged details of Ukrainian military vulnerabilities and embarrassed Washington by revealing its spying on allies.

In a criminal complaint made public on Friday, Teixeira was accused of illegally copying and transmitting classified defense files. Each offense can result in up to 10 years in prison.

He was also charged with another offense that makes it a crime for a US employee to knowingly remove classified documents from an unauthorized location.

For now, Teixeira faces three counts in connection with a single leaked document: a classified file describing the state of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and containing details of troop movements on a given date.

Experts expect the charges against him will only increase as investigators review every document he has uploaded, confirm his classification status and decide which ones could be disclosed to a jury without seriously harming his national security.

The number of times he downloaded and transmitted each document separately could also be a factor in the number of charges he will face.

“They’re going to pick the ones, I imagine, that foreign governments have already seen,” said Stephanie Siegmann, the former national security chief for the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston and now an associate of Hinckley Allen.

In a sworn statement, an FBI agent said Teixeira has held a top-secret security clearance since 2021 and also maintains sensitive compartmentalized access to other highly classified programs.

As of May 2022, the FBI said Teixeira served as an E-3/Airman First Class in the U.S. Air National Guard and was stationed at Air National Guard Base Otis in Massachusetts.

Siegmann said a lingering question was why a 21-year-old guard had such a high level security clearance.

“It’s a problem that the Ministry of Defense must now deal with,” she said. “Why would he be entitled to these documents on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict?

Teixeira spoke only twice during Friday’s brief proceedings, answering “yes” when asked if he understood his right to remain silent.

He also confirmed that he had completed a financial affidavit, which the judge said shows he will be qualified to be represented by a federal public defender.

After the hearing, three of Teixeira’s family members left the courthouse, followed by a group of reporters for several blocks. They entered a car without comment.

The Justice Department opened a formal criminal investigation last week into the leaked documents, after a referral from the Defense Department. The leak was a “deliberate and criminal act,” the Pentagon said Thursday, adding that the military had taken steps to review distribution lists and ensure people receiving information needed to know.

Reuters reviewed more than 50 of the documents, labeled “Secret” and “Top Secret”, but did not independently verify their authenticity. The number of leaked documents is likely to be over 100.

The investigative journal Bellingcat, the Washington Post and the New York Times traced the first appearance of the documents to an old server for the instant messaging site Discord. In a group chat on the site, Teixeira came through the OG handle and was admired by the mostly young group members who shared a love for guns and military gear.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and Tim McLaughlin in Boston Editing by Don Durfee and Alistair Bell

Sarah N. Lynch

Thomson Reuters

Sarah N. Lynch is Reuters senior reporter covering the US Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. During her time on the beat, she covered everything from the Mueller report to the use of federal agents to suppress protesters at the sequel to George Floyds. murder, the rampant spread of COVID-19 in prisons, and the department’s lawsuits following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

