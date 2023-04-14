Signs that the UK’s slowdown is continuing





While the country was going through a recession, one pattern consistently emerged in the jobs data. When the economy contracts, employment declines faster and more for men than for women, and male employment rates take longer to recover. In fact, in some cases, women’s employment does not decrease, but rather slows growth.

Economists have debated why. The most commonly cited is that men are more likely than women to work in contraction-sensitive industries. However, men tend to be at a disadvantage than women, even within industries.

As countries entered and exited the pandemic-induced recession, this particular pattern was noticeably lost. Across countries, employment rates declined simultaneously for both men and women by the same amount and have since rebounded at roughly the same rate.

This makes sense. The pandemic recession was a special case. Jobs have been lost or suspended while people’s ability to go out and spend money is temporarily limited. But as societies and machines set in motion, jobs are back. In a sense, this wasn’t a real recession. There is always light at the end of the tunnel. This means that the typical periodic swing has been significantly weakened.

However, there is one country where recession indicators have returned, with different male and female employment patterns. That’s England.

Female employment rates in the UK barely budged when the pandemic hit, while male employment rates plummeted. This is especially true if we focus on prime-time workers between the ages of 25 and 54, who are not affected by large numbers of early retirees.

Employment rates for British men at their peak were 89%, one point below pre-pandemic levels and up slightly from a two-point deficit at the end of 2020, but at current trends, a full recovery is more than a year away. In contrast, female employment has rebounded past previous peaks by mid-2021.

It’s a similar story if you use other indicators of a true recession, such as differences in employment rates by education level. In the United States, employment has rebounded as quickly (if not faster) among those without a high school diploma as among the highly skilled. In the UK, graduate employment rates have returned to their pre-pandemic peak levels, but the share of graduates who have left school at the age of 16 has fallen by as much as 2 percentage points and is still declining.

So far, discussions about recovering the UK’s precarious labor market have focused on early retirement for those over 50. This is sure to be a head scratcher for policy makers, but it has been largely driven by comfortable Brits making quality-of-life decisions. Zooming out a bit, however, there are clear reasons for concern.

The UK may not fall into a recession again this year, but old warning lights of a prolonged recession are flashing as other countries get back on their pre-pandemic trajectory.

