



FBI arrests suspect in Pentagon leak

Sign up for breaking news emails to receive free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox.Sign up for free breaking news emails.

Military pilots from Belarus have completed training in the use of Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons, the Moscow Ministry of Defense claimed after President Vladimir Putin announced plans to deploy some of his weapons there.

In addition to the agreed-upon small-tactical nuclear weapons, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin on Friday argued that attracting parts of Moscow’s strategic arsenal could be the next step while threatening the West. We are already preparing the bases we have.

On the battlefield in neighboring Ukraine, Kiev has been forced to give way in a bloody battle for Bahmut after being bombarded by particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the past 48 hours, according to the British Ministry of Defense.

The ministry, citing British intelligence, said improved cooperation between Moscow’s Ministry of Defense and the forces fighting the Wagner mercenary group has revitalized Russian attacks on the Donetsk city.

It added that Ukrainian forces still in control of the western part of the city faced serious resupply problems but withdrew in an orderly manner from positions they had to concede.

Key PointsShow latest updates 1681481504 Belarus, Russian Nuclear Weapons Reception Site ‘Already in Preparation’

Belarus is already preparing a base to deploy Russian tactical nuclear weapons, Minsk’s defense minister said Vladimir Putin is already planning to station there.

Viktor Khrenin said on Friday that the next step could be if the West continues the hostile course he described, adding: Otherwise they don’t get it in the West.

We are preparing the site we already have.

The threatening comments came as the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Belarusian pilots had completed training in the use of tactical nuclear weapons.

The Ministry of Defense released a video in which the Belarusian pilot said he provided the crew of the Belarusian Air Force’s Su-25 ground attack aircraft with the necessary skills to use the weapon during a Russian training course.

Andy Gregory Apr 14 2023 15:11

1681503929The Battle of Bahmut is heating up again’

The battle for Bahmut is heating up again, analysts and Russian officials said Friday. This is because Ukrainian defense forces in the devastated city resisted a coordinated three-pronged attack by the Kremlin army and efforts to prevent supplies from reaching them.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Russia has re-invigorated its attack on Bahmut over the latest developments in the eastern Ukrainian city, which has been the setting for the longest and bloodiest battle in the eight-and-a-half month war.

Ukrainian defense forces still hold control of the western part of the town, but have come under particularly heavy Russian artillery fire over the past 48 hours, the Pentagon assessment said.

Until recently, private Russian military contractor Wagner Group led a campaign to capture Bakhmut, making slow progress at the cost of thousands of lives on both sides. Now regular Russian units have joined the thrust.

Military analysts said capturing Bahmut is unlikely to prove decisive in the outcome of the war, but would have publicity and tactical military value for Moscow. The Russian defense ministry also noted intensified fighting in the western part of the city on Friday.

The Wagner Assault Detachment is taking part in high-intensity combat operations to occupy the western Bahmut region, supported by airborne troops from the flank, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Airborne units operating on the flanks support assault squads, deliver ammunition to the city, and thwart enemy attempts to deploy reserves.

Bakhmut is in the Donetsk province, one of four provinces illegally annexed by Russia last fall. Moscow controls about half of the provinces. Bahmut is a stepping stone to occupying the other half.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Sam Rkaina Apr 14, 2023 at 21:25

1681500045Putin Signs New Law on Convening Electronic Drafts

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill establishing an electronic draft convocation procedure to make military mobilization more efficient and close loopholes.

A website describing the legislative process said Putin signed the bill, which was approved this week in the House of Duma.

Russia said it mobilized just over 300,000 troops last year to intensify its special military operations in Ukraine.

(REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defense)

Sam Rkaina Apr 14, 2023 20:20

1681497029UN Secretary-General expresses concern with Russia over Ukraine grain trade

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent letters to Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, raising concerns over the implementation of a deal that would allow safe wartime grain exports from several Ukrainian Black Sea ports, a UN spokesman said Friday.

The move comes after the United Nations said on Tuesday that no ships had been inspected under the agreement as the parties needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities.

Testing resumed on Wednesday.

Sam Rkaina Apr 14, 2023 19:30

1681494129Russian missile strike in Slovyansk injures 5 and 17

A Russian missile struck the eastern Ukrainian city of Slovyansk, killing at least five people and wounding 17 others, officials said.

In a Telegram post, Ukrainian police put the death toll to five after S-300 missiles destroyed 10 apartment buildings and other places.

Daria Zarivna, a senior official in the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, said a child dragged alive from the scene of the attack died while being taken to hospital.

Donetsk regional governor Pablo Kirilenko said seven people were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

The state of evil once again reveals its true nature. Zelenskiy wrote in a separate post with footage of the damaged building. Kill people in broad daylight. Destroy and destroy all life.

Police said the top two floors of the five-story building collapsed after the strike and a fire broke out on the opposite side of the site.

Rescue teams were scouring the affected area. Slovyansk is one of two eastern cities coveted by Russian forces, and is currently bogged down in nearby Bakhmut as it pushes for an invasion of Ukraine.

Sam Rkaina Apr 14, 2023 18:42

1681489812 Russia’s Pacific Fleet was on high alert against snap drills.

The entire Russian Pacific Fleet was on high alert on Friday for a snap exercise that included practicing missile launches in a massive show of force amid Western tensions surrounding the fighting in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the goal of the war games was to test the Russian military’s ability to respond to aggression.

Along with the missile launches, the exercise will also include nuclear-capable strategic bombers and fighters other than those of the Pacific Fleet Air Force, Shoigu said.

While the Russians have concentrated most of their forces on the front lines in Ukraine, they have continued to conduct regular exercises across Russia to train and demonstrate their readiness.

Shoigu said Friday’s maneuvering scenario envisages a response to an enemy’s attempt to land on Sakhalin Island and the Southern Kuril Islands.

Eleanor Noyce Apr 14 2023 17:30

1681488612Russian oil exports have surpassed pre-war levels in Ukraine as India and China purchase 90% of Moscow’s crude oil.

Russia’s oil exports have surpassed levels prior to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, new data show, despite increased Western sanctions.

According to figures shared by commodity tracking firm Kpler with The Independent, India and China now account for 90% of Russia’s offshore crude oil exports.

Asian giants are each buying an average of 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), absorbing shortfalls in exports to European countries, which previously accounted for two-thirds of Russia’s crude oil.

Russia’s crude oil exports actually rose from 3.35 million barrels in 2022 to 3.5 million barrels in the first quarter of 2023, despite Western sanctions designed to prevent funds from reaching Vladimir Putin’s war finances following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Kpler reports. said. Turkey and Bulgaria are now the largest buyers of Russian crude after India and China.

Read the full story here.

Eleanor Noyce Apr 14 2023 17:10

1681487412What We Know About Pentagon Documents Leaked From Ukraine

Less than a week after news broke of highly classified military documents about the war in Ukraine, the Pentagon was full speed ahead to insure allies and assess the extent of the leak.

The information on the slide scores revealed potential vulnerabilities in Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and exposed allies’ private assessments of a series of intelligence issues, revealing whether the leaks would erode allies’ confidence in sharing information with the United States or about Ukraine’s reinforcement plans. It raises the question of whether it will have an impact. The fight against Russia this spring.

Overall, the leaked documents pose a very serious risk to national security, a senior Pentagon spokesman told reporters Monday.

Here’s a look at what documents are, how they’ve been displayed, and what their potential impact is.

Eleanor Noyce Apr 14 2023 16:50

1681486212King Charles Praises Ukrainian People for Bravery and Fortitude at Sandhurst Sovereign Parade

On Friday, King Charles attended the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst for the 200th Sovereign Parade. Here, he met 171 cadets who were to be commissioned at midnight after completing army officer training.

He talked about the war in Ukraine and praised the support of the British army and the courageous and indomitable Ukrainian people.

“It’s worth saying that on this one-year anniversary of the civil war in Ukraine, I am particularly impressed and proud of the role British forces have played, along with a broader defense, in supporting Ukraine,” he said.

The UK, along with allies and partners, has been at the forefront of providing education expertise, equipment and advice.

Eleanor Noyce Apr 14, 2023 16:30

1681485045Full Report: Sunak and Zelensky Discuss Accelerating Military Aid to Ukraine.

Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky discussed increasing military aid to Ukraine in a phone call on Friday, Downing Street said.

The prime minister told the Ukrainian president that Britain and its allies need to continue to ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest position possible based on its recent battlefield successes.

You can read the full report here.

Andy Gregory Apr 14 2023 16:10

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/russia-ukraine-news-war-latest-leaked-documents-b2319666.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related