



Reminiscent of a giant toy workshop, 16 identical 2.6m tall wooden crates are lined up in a row in a factory near Leeds.

Each year, the plant manufactures hundreds of apartments and homes with one to three bedrooms, which can be loaded onto fully equipped trucks. The factory is operated by Legal & General, one of the UK’s largest insurance and annuity companies and one of the UK’s leading modular home manufacturers.

Compared to countries such as Japan and Germany where modular housing is more established, this is a nascent industry in the UK and is still mostly in the red. But the hope is that building quality homes faster could be part of a long-term solution to the UK housing crisis.

Still, some may associate modular homes built on car-like factory assembly lines with prefabricated homes in 1950s and 1960s lodging houses that were hastily assembled after the war and built to last for 10 years. However, today’s wood frame modular homes are better quality and more energy efficient.

Modular homes rank among the best in energy performance, saving the average household up to $800 per year in energy costs, according to industry group Make UK Modular.

Thomas Chambers, a 38-year-old IT consultant, moved into a three-bedroom, terraced-end, 250,000 modular home on the L&G Selby lot in September. He knew nothing about modular homes, but was fascinated by their style, location and energy efficiency. His energy bill is about the same as the earlier, smaller 1980s terrace house in Wakefield. Because his new house retains heat much better and has solar panels.

I have been very happy living here so far. One of the things I like about this property is the high ceilings. It’s a foot taller than typical new-build properties, he said.

Rosie Toogood, CEO of L&G Modular Homes, said: The more people see the house, live on the street, and know that the modular home is really good, the momentum will build and there will be more acceptance.

Students watch as workers build a new prefabricated house site in Watford, Hertfordshire. Photo: Keystone Features/Getty

However, L&G ran into problems at Bristol’s Bonnington site, where it is building 185 modular homes, a mix of apartments and houses, but faced foundation problems and delayed 12 months. L&G hopes to complete the home early next year. Some of the 30 clients who booked the home were reportedly offered compensation of up to $4,000.

In Selby, at L&G’s first modular site with 100 homes, some of the modules were exposed to the elements, causing mold on the interior plaster, and the company waited for the arrival of roof trusses and tiles delayed by supply chain issues. A handful of homes and a 16-unit apartment block have been affected and are being completely stripped to remove moisture and mold and make repairs before being delivered to buyers.

A housing unit craned into a vehicle at L&G’s plant near Leeds. The company can increase production to 3,000 households per year. Photo: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Toogood acknowledges that L&G has work to do to regain trust. Like all other builders, there are problems. We must learn from it and avoid repeating it. [the mistakes].

In a factory, a crane is used to raise the ceiling of a house while a worker adjusts the electricity. During construction, two huge Italian machines cut through the cross-laminated timber walls with openings for doors and windows and small square holes for switches.

It takes just 14 days to make the two modules that make up the two-bedroom house at the L&G factory. Loaded on the back of a truck and bolted together on site, the home comes complete with stairs, windows, entryway, full kitchen and bathroom, sockets, radiator and heat pump. The roof is lifted, brick cladding is added to the exterior walls, and the interior is finished in approximately 12 weeks.

L&G aims to produce 450 homes at the factory this year, but could increase that to 3,000 a year.

Top Hat, another modular company backed by Goldman Sachs, is building a second home site near Corby. It will be the largest 3D modular housing factory in Western Europe, the size of 11 football fields. The company plans to build 4,000 homes per year.

Steve Cole, Director of Make UK Modular, said that if you think about assembling a car, it is far more efficient to assemble it in a factory than it is to assemble it out of the garage. It’s all about the manufacturing process. We were used to the process of construction being considerably unrefined. Building sites today are very much like construction sites 100 years ago, but car factories are completely different.

The construction process is a bit like playing with giant Lego blocks, but at least in the viewing gallery, there’s nothing to distinguish L&G’s yellow brick home in nearby Selby from the others in the neighborhood. All but three of the Selby homes were sold and 31 were offered for affordable rent or co-owned.

Prices range from 195,000 to 210,000 won for a two-person room and from 240,000 to 260,000 won for a three-person room, similar to nearby houses. L&G said the house is rated A on its Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) and will save about 1,534 people per year in energy costs.

However, the L&G business is progressing more slowly than expected, recording a cumulative loss of $176 million since it was founded by outgoing CEO Nigel Wilson in 2016. That parent injected 182m during that time.

Several other modular home companies, including Top Hat, are also in the red, three went bankrupt last year, and some, like Bedford-based Vision Modular Systems, are profitable. Founded in 2011 by Irish businessman John Fleming, the company last October completed a 44-story steel-framed tower at Croydon, the world’s tallest modular building.

Although the initial cost of setting up and running the plant is high, Toogood expects the L&G division to turn a profit within the next two years.

Affordable housing is one sector where L&G believes it can benefit from hundreds of billions of pounds of capital set to be released through so-called reform of solvency II rules. With the reduction in capital that insurers such as L&G will need to hold in view of future payments, the industry estimates that about $100 billion will be available for green energy and infrastructure projects, including modular homes.

However, while the changes have been sold to the government as a way to increase funding for infrastructure projects, there are no rules that require the funds to be spent on these projects, let alone kept in the UK. Some companies are suggesting that the government should create more investable projects, but without the promised capital, it remains a chicken-and-egg question.

Make UK Modular has calculated that the industry could build 20,000 modular homes by 2025. That’s one-fifth of the annual shortfall of 100,000 homes the government has set a target of 300,000 new homes per year by 2025. About 204,500 have been built in the UK. According to official figures, until March 2022.

According to Make UK Modular, 3,300 modular homes will be built in 2022, one of 60 of all new homes built.

Toogood said: Five years from now the modular industry will be an important part of how we deliver homes in the UK.

