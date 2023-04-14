Mapped: The worst regions in the UK for Covid cases amid fears of a new Arcturus variant





New figures from the Zoe Health Study app show that the UK’s North East currently has the highest Covid infection rate of any UK region.

A Zoe Covid study estimates that nearly 1.25 million people in the UK now have coronavirus symptoms, an estimate based on user self-reported symptoms and test results.

This is down from a recent peak of nearly 1.5 million suspected symptomatic infections two weeks ago, which itself was below the previous peak of more than 1.6 million in the new year and mid-October.

The Zoe Covid app estimates the level of symptomatic cases after November 2021.

(screen capture)

An ongoing study run by Kings College London found that rates of new symptomatic infections per day were highest in the North East of England.

It is estimated that there are up to 1,716 new cases per million people in the West Midlands, followed closely by Scotland and the North West.

This rate of infection contrasts with the upper estimate of 1,301 new daily cases per million people in the Southeast. Overall, Zoe app data estimates there were more than 81,000 new symptomatic Covid cases in the UK on Wednesday.

The study is one of the UK’s most reliable trackers of infection levels, especially when National Bureau of Statistics figures were discontinued last month, leaving the UK completely in the dark.

The map below shows the projected percentage of new daily symptomatic Covid cases per million people in each region, detailing the upper and lower ranges for the estimate, based on Wednesday’s data.

It comes as virologists warn that a new strain of coronavirus called Arcturus shows the UK isn’t out of the woods yet when it comes to Covid.

India’s Ministry of Health has started mock drills in hospitals to prepare for a possible influx of patients after infections surged 13-fold last month, surpassing 10,000 daily.

The increase is due to the new Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said in March a variant report made its way to the UK.

Arcturus accounts for only 0.4% of cases in the UK so far, according to the Washington-based GISAID virus sequencing database.

That share is expected to change, however, as virologists told The Independent on Thursday that new strains are rapidly outpacing others in India.

Dr. Vipin M Vashishtha, a pediatrician tracking Arcturuss’ injuries in India, added that cases are growing exponentially. It is difficult to say uniformly about a large outbreak worldwide, but given the mutation, this strain will lead to a higher infection rate. You can be more aggressive.

Meanwhile, Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, said a new strain could become dominant in the UK.

Arcturus has a growth advantage of about 1.2 compared to what we had recently, Dr. Griffin told The Independent. It’s conceivable that it could surpass what we’ve had recently, but there are other variations in the mix, so it’s hard to know which one will dominate.

