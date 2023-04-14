Why the Bank of England is looking to strengthen UK protections for guardians | bank of england





A recent shock awakened when Andrew Bailey revealed in a speech that the Bank of England was working on updating the UK’s Deposit Insurance Guarantee Scheme, which would allow the government to save up to 85,000 in the case of a Bank Run. The other is from 15 years ago.

Northern Rock, Bradford & Bingley, and Icesave may sound like names from different eras, but memories of what happened in 2007 and 2008 still resonate around Banks Threadneedle Street offices to this day.

The recent collapse of Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank brought back a very unfortunate memory situation that central bankers do not want to find themselves in again.

The last increase in the amount of savings protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) was in 2010. Bailey argued this week that it should be raised from 85,000. Us.

Before Northern Rock collapsed in 2007, when panicked customers lined up outside branches desperately trying to get their savings out, FSCS promised to repay only 80% of the first 35,000 held by failing banks or building societies.

At the time, the government had to ensure that the protectors would not suffer losses in the failure of the Northern Rocks to prevent possible riots. FSCS will insure 100% of all depositors’ deposits up to a limit of 35,000 going forward.

However, a bigger test came a few months later when the much larger Bradford & Bingley collapsed. Many older clients, in particular, had much more than $35,000 in accounts they were relying on to pay their retirement. It was unthinkable that more than 35,000 B&B savers would lose money after relieving Northern Rock.

To solve the problem, the government effectively nationalized the B&B and renamed the savings department, then Abbey, now Santander. Behind the scenes, all savers’ money was protected through a series of payments. The FSCS limit was soon increased to 50,000 with 100% of deposits guaranteed. FSCS cost of B&B failure is $15.65 billion.

Shortly after that crisis was averted, however, news broke that Iceland’s banking system was in serious trouble. Millions of British (and Dutch) depositors, along with a number of parliaments and other public institutions, have tied up millions of pounds in Icesave, the online savings arm of Landsbanki, a bank that can no longer meet its debt.

Within days it became clear that savers were effectively dependent on the Icelandic Compensation Scheme with no hope of recouping their losses. Thirdly, the British government was forced to intervene as the UK FSCS passed $1.4 billion.

These are just some of the big names that failed around 2008. A number of smaller lenders also collapsed and their savers were bailed out in turn. By the end of the financial crisis, FSCS had spent more than $20 billion saving millions of citizens’ savings.

The crisis triggered a complete realignment of the city and banks had to link their deposits. In 2010, FSCS protection was increased to 85,000, bringing the UK in line with European standards which set a minimum compensation of 100,000 (88,000). And this is where it has remained since then.

Most savers won’t come close to that level of savings, but a surprising number of seniors often have more than that in their accounts. The 2008 crisis made many people turn away from investing in stocks, and many concluded that it was better to keep their money in cash. Anyone selling a home or other valuable property can easily have 85,000 or more in their account at one time.

When Bailey says the limits of compensation plans need to be reviewed in the face of the collapse of Silicon Valley Banks, what he’s really saying is that the UK can never go through something like this again.

