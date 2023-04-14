Senior US officials meet MBS in Saudi Arabia in sign of improving relations





Biden’s Middle East adviser Brett McGurk meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on April 13. Photo: Handout/Saudi Foreign Ministry.

President Bidens’ senior adviser on the Middle East, Brett McGurk, and US envoy for global infrastructure and energy security, Amos Hochstein, traveled to Saudi Arabia this week for talks with senior Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the White House told Axios.

Why it matters: McGurk and Hochstein are the highest U.S. officials to visit Saudi Arabia since a crisis erupted between the two countries over the Saudis’ decision to cut oil production last October. This visit signals that relations between Washington and Riyadh are improving.

The American special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, also made the trip.

Driving the news: McGurk and Hochstein arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and met with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed ways to strengthen joint coordination and serve the interests of the two friendly countries, said the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

McGurk, Hochstein and Lenderking also met with MBS to discuss efforts to end the war in Yemen, a White House National Security Council spokesperson told Axios. US officials also met with other senior Saudi officials, including Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman.

What they’re saying: U.S. officials “underscored the importance President Biden has long placed on ending” the conflict in Yemen, and “both sides welcomed their close coordination that led to a truce under under the auspices of the United Nations a year ago, and which has since helped forge the conditions for a more lasting peace,” said the NSC spokesperson.

McGurk, Hochstein and Lenderking also underscored US support for the defense of Saudi Arabia against threats from Yemen or elsewhere and stressed the need to forge broader regional integration and stability through a combination diplomacy, deterrence and new investment and infrastructure initiatives, the spokesperson added.

Overview: U.S. officials discussed with their Saudi counterparts issues such as energy security, clean energy cooperation, investment in the Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership (GIIP) and cooperative Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) projects to support accessible 5G and 6G. technologies, said the NSC spokesperson.

Between the lines: Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers announced that starting in May they would cut production by more than a million barrels a day. The cuts will continue until the end of the year.

The surprise move could send global oil prices higher, but unlike last October, the response from the Biden administrations appeared measured. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the Saudis informed the Biden administration in advance of the decision and stressed that the United States was not d agree with the decision. Ahead of McGurk and Hochstein’s trip, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on the phone Tuesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and agreed “to expedite contact between the teams of Saudi and American national security”. “

Flashback: Relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia have been strained since the Biden administration took office.

When Biden visited Saudi Arabia last July, it looked like the two countries were making gradual progress toward improving relations. But in October, tensions escalated again when the Saudis took the initiative to cut global oil production. The United States saw the move as a breach of the deal struck with Saudi Arabia ahead of Bidens’ visit to the kingdom. At the time, the White House announced it was reassessing relations with Saudi Arabia and canceled a missile defense security meeting with the Saudis and other Gulf countries.

What is going on ? In recent months, relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia have slowly improved.

The White House welcomed the Saudi foreign minister’s visit to Kyiv during which he announced an aid package for Ukraine, a move the Biden administration pushed for. Other signs of improvement include a 5G technology agreement between the countries and a multi-billion dollar Boeing deal. it was announced recently. The Biden administration also welcomed the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran on the resumption of diplomatic relations and presented it as a decision that coincided with the American policy of regional de-escalation and efforts to end the war in Yemen.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.

