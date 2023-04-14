Arlene Foster is wrong to say Joe Biden hates Britain, says Irish Deputy Prime Minister Joe Biden





Irish Deputy Prime Minister Michelle Martin criticized former Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster for saying Joe Biden hates Britain.

Martin said Foster was wrong, saying Biden’s comments about the president of the United States were wrong because he didn’t hate anyone. Martin told RT this morning on Friday that he was very surprised by the comments.

One word that doesn’t relate to Joe Biden is the word hate. He’s the complete opposite of it. He’s the opposite. He always speaks of the dignity of every human being. He is more love than hate by the national mile.

Biden spoke about the importance of treating everyone with dignity in each of three speeches on a four-day trip to Ireland.

Martin said: I think Arlene’s comment is wrong. In fact, he often mentions his British ancestry as well, in that his uncle was in the Royal Navy, and he seems to have told a personal anecdote about him. So I think it’s misplaced. He’s not that type of person.

Foster doubled down on her remarks earlier this week, saying on Thursday that the president had “contempt” for Britain.

When asked if Foster should recant his comments, Martin said: I must say I will refute it. I’ve met Joe Biden quite a few times now, so I don’t get the feeling he hates anyone.

Foster claimed she was reflecting on Biden’s past affinity for Northern Ireland’s nationalist stance, but others, including Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, said the US president was proud not only of his Irish heritage, but also of his special relationship with Britain. .

On Thursday, Biden risked further irritating Foster and other critics when he urged the UK to work more closely with Ireland to step up efforts to keep the peace in Northern Ireland.

Controversy over Foster’s comments ruined the three days of love Biden was enjoying in the Republic of Ireland.

He completes another tight Friday visit in the west of Ireland before leaving for Air Force One around midnight.

Before that, he’ll visit Knock around lunchtime to pray at the nearby cathedral and Marian Shrine, an important Catholic pilgrimage site commemorating the apparitions of Mary, the mother of Jesus, in 1879.

He will then honor his son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 during a personal visit to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice. Hospice paid tribute to former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden. In 2017, Joe Biden visited the town of Mayo to turn the first lawn on the site for a new hospice complex, and again paid homage to the 6.3m palliative care center when it opened two years ago.

After visiting the Genealogy and Heritage Center, which was established to help the descendants of Irish immigrants to the United States, including their paternal ancestors, the US president will give a final keynote speech outside Ballina Cathedral.

