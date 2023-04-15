The Last of Us Part I PC Update 1.0.3.0 fixes audio, UI and visual bugs





The Last of Us Part I on PC continues to receive regular patches, and Update 1.0.3.0 targets issues with audio, UI, and visuals.

In terms of audio fixes, players can now select different settings if audio is cut off or muffled in certain parts of the game. For visuals, if players were seeing texture qualities lower than the selected setting, this has also been fixed. There are many other bug fixes related to audio and visuals, and they are listed below in the full patch notes.

Now Playing: The Last of Us Part I Video Review

For those with Nvidia GPUs, if you’ve seen crashes when loading a save file or running the game on Ultra settings, Naughty Dog has fixed the bugs.

Naughty Dog has fixed the issue of Joel looking randomly wet and has been steadily releasing fixes, including the much-requested fix for camera jitter, since The Last of Us Part I launched on PC.

The performance of older graphics drivers remains an issue that some gamers are looking for a solution to. The Last of Us Part I has high VRAM requirements, which leads to PC instability without high-end specs. Digital Foundry highlighted this issue in its technical analysis of the game, considering The Last of Us Part I “effectively a beta”.

For an overview of the issues that Naughty Dog is aware of and still investigating, check out The Last of Us Part I PC Known Issues page.

The Last of Us Part I 1.0.3.0 Patch Notes

Important note for Nvidia users: make sure to download the latest version of the GeForce Game Ready driver (531.61) here.

Added new audio compatibility options (Options > Audio > Compatibility) Output Mode: Adjust sounds that are played through the operating system’s spatial sound driver. Select different settings if you experience muffled, missing, or unusually quiet sound. If you encounter abnormally quiet music or dialogue during cutscenes, for example, try Space Mode instead of the default Hybrid Mode. Latency: Adjust the short delay between when a sound effect is requested and when it plays. Higher latency improves the reliability of audio playback, especially on lower spec processors. Increase this value if you experience pops, clicks, or distorted sound. Higher latencies also solve problems with audio interfaces configured with large buffer sizes and some wireless headsets. Note: You must restart the game for this change to take effect. Updated Keyboard and Mouse (KBM) controls to allow players to reassign arrow keys. Credits accessible through the Main Game, Left Behind, or Extras Menu Fixed a crash that could occur when opening a collectible in the Backpack UI and then attempting to restart or close the game a crash that could occur while sitting (for long periods of time) or entering combat areasFixed an issue where the in-game texture quality appears lower than the targeted quality settingFixed an issue where the UI of the player’s backpack could not be displayed after changing the render scale (Options > Display > Resolution Scaling > Scaling Mode > Render Scale) Fixed a issue where an enemy NPC can T-pose if Joel performs a quick single-entry turn while holding said enemy Fixed an issue where toggling the player character’s flashlight may cause the environment Fixed an issue where using the flashlight in darker areas may cause lighting to appear corrupted Fixed an issue where lighting and fog may appear in lower resolution on UltraCorrection settings of an issue where the VRAM usage UI would not update properly when lowering the display resolution Fixed an issue where water reflections could appear corrupted or pixelated Fixed an issue where Quicktime Events UI prompts were not showing on Minimum spec configurations Fixed an issue where quickly moving left and right while aiming could cause unintended camera changes Fixed an issue where tracking collectibles from Steam and Epic clients was not matching in-game collectibles tracking, preventing achievements from being unlocked Fixed an issue where, if playing at a higher FPS level, player animations may not play properly[Photo Mode] Fixed an issue where the screen reader would not register KBM entries ‘Move’ and ‘Rotate'[Photo Mode] Fixed an issue where the Performance Stats Heads Up Display (HUD) was still visible after hiding the menu[Lakeside Resort, Bus Depot] Increased active loading to reduce loading times during gameplay[Bill’s Town] Fixed an issue where players could lose the ability to cancel their reload while hanging from Bill’s trap[Tommy’s Dam] Fixed an issue where interacting with the Training Manual would force the player to pick up the El Diablo gun and lock camera movement[The University] Fixed an issue where after Joel opened the door the melee prompt would disappear while struggling with an enemy NPC[Lakeside Resort] Fixed an issue where a loading screen could appear during combat[Lakeside Resort] Fixed an issue that caused the player to not meld into fists after David’s boss fight[Bus Depot] Fixed an issue where geometry elements would appear corrupted or explode[New Game+] Fixed an issue where New Game+ mode was skipped when selecting a chapter despite being the last game loadedLeft Behind StandaloneRestored audio in the final flashback cutscene with Ellie and RileyFixed a crash that Occurred when turning on the generator while Ellie and Joel had custom skins enabled Fixed an issue in the Mall where the banners above the collapsed Pixitek store visibly flicker after exiting the Pet Shop. Screen Magnifier with KBM Location Controls[German] Updated translation on shaders UI[Simplified/Traditional Chinese] Fixed an issue where glyphs were not displaying correctly. Look promptFixed an issue where the DualSense motion sensor feature may not register the player shaking the camera to fix the flashlight when prompted[Left Behind] Increased UI size of Arcades mini-game button UI issue where running the game on Ultra settings on Nvidia GPUs may result in graphical corruption or crashing during gameplay Fixed a crash that could occur when loading into a save game on an Nvidia GPU Fixed an issue where the changing NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution Sharpening settings had no effect[Nvidia 3070 GPU] Increased detail level of character hair to make it look less choppy

