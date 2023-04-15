JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo report higher earnings amid industry turmoil





The country’s biggest banks have escaped the crisis that just weeks ago brought down two midsize US lenders, confusing regulators and depositors. On the contrary, the tumult has helped these giants reap windfall profits.

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo on Friday reported bumper profits for the first three months of the year, making billions more than they and analysts had expected. Even as banks warned that the economy was on hot coals and credit could become tight, they said they would continue to lend and expect higher profits if interest rates continued to increase.

The dynamic reflects that in general, the hike in interest rates that the Federal Reserve has used to fight high inflation allows banks to charge borrowers more for loans than they pay depositors. Friday’s strong earnings reports also signaled that the crisis sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month has bolstered America’s biggest banks.

Most of the smaller regional banks, some of which face a perilous future, will not release their results until later this month. The good times for their biggest rivals, however, are an ominous reminder that many bank customers have suddenly developed a strong preference for larger institutions they believe to be safer and more stable.

JPMorgan, the nation’s largest bank, posted strong earnings across most of its businesses, helping it post a first-quarter profit of $12.6 billion, up 52% ​​from a year earlier. .

The bank said its lending was flat in the quarter and customer deposits were up slightly from the last three months of 2022, with inflows picking up especially after smaller depositors withdrew their money from smaller banks.

JPMorgans chief executive Jamie Dimon, who has played a leading role in bailing out small lenders, said the banking crisis was separate, but financial conditions were likely to tighten as lenders, including including his own business, were becoming more conservative.

We’re going to have a recession eventually, but it might be pushed back a bit, he said.

JPMorgan has set aside about $2.3 billion to protect against borrowers who are late on their loans. That amount was up from $1.5 billion in the same quarter last year, largely due to a somewhat weaker economic outlook, the bank said.

Dimons’ view was underscored by economic data released Friday: Retail sales fell 1% in March from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said, a weaker result than expected by investors. analysts.

Federal Reserve staff expect the general banking turmoil to trigger a mild recession later this year.

Still, executives mostly expressed optimism Friday about their banks’ prospects on conference calls to discuss their quarterly results.

Citigroup, the country’s third-largest lender, reported first-quarter profit of $4.6 billion, up 7% from a year earlier and well ahead of Wall Street analysts’ expectations. Revenue jumped 12%. As for the uproar at regional banks, Jane Fraser, chief executive of Citigroups, said she doesn’t see these issues as pervasive across the banking industry.

Banks’ loan book was roughly unchanged and deposits fell 3% from the previous quarter, although credit card loans were up 7% from a year earlier. UBS analysts said Citigroup, which has scaled back its international operations, still has some wood to cut.

At Wells Fargo, the majority of our business remains solid, Charles Scharf, its chief executive, told analysts. Rising interest rates boosted the bank’s profits as its loan portfolio grew, thanks to gains in personal loans and higher credit card balances.

There were few signs that nervous depositors were fleeing to the safety of the lender, the country’s fourth-largest bank. Deposits at Wells Fargo fell $24 billion, or 2%, from the prior quarter. Loans have changed little.

Defaults and bad debt write-offs rose slightly, and the bank increased its reserve for future losses, citing commercial real estate, particularly office-backed loans as well as credit cards and auto loans as areas of potential weakness. Consumer spending began to slow toward the end of the quarter, Scharf said.

Analysts are watching closely for signs of a lending crunch that could lead to a credit crunch. Mr. Scharf said Wells Fargo was taking gradual steps to tighten credit in high-risk segments, but he did not foresee a general pullback.

Citigroup’s Ms Fraser said she feared regulatory changes in the wake of the small bank turmoil, which will likely include requirements for banks to hold on to more cash, could exacerbate any credit crunch.

PNC Financial, the country’s sixth-largest bank, said on Friday that volatility in the sector had ended up playing to its strengths. Its deposits rose slightly last quarter and its profits hit $1.7 billion, up more than 18% from a year earlier.

Although it has been swept up in the turmoil surrounding midsize banks, the PNC, a so-called regional superlender, is larger and more diversified than most regional financial institutions. PNC played a role in last months bailout for struggling First Republic Bank, depositing $1 billion in the bank as part of a $30 billion deal engineered by Mr Dimon.

Investors mostly welcomed earnings reports from big banks, their first look at the books of industry leaders since the failure of Silicon Valley and Signature Bank. JPMorgans stock was up more than 7% at the close of Friday’s session.

The banking system is very strong in its stable, Lael Brainard, director of President Bidens’ National Economic Council, said at an event in Washington this week.

But some smaller banks could still struggle as customers rethink where they keep their money.

Another major financial institution that reported first-quarter earnings, investment management giant BlackRock, said it received $40 billion from clients looking to better manage their cash.

We expect the shift from deposits to money market funds to be a longer-term trend, the company’s chief executive Laurence D. Fink said in a conference call with analysts, and we’re working actively with clients to help them diversify and improve performance. they earn on their money.

Joe Rennison contributed reporting.

