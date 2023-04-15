2023 Hyundai Kona priced at 25,725 in the UK





Pricing and specifications for the petrol and hybrid models of the new Hyundai Kona were detailed ahead of the model launch later this year.

Priced at 25,725, the cheapest Kona gets a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 118bhp and potential CO2 emissions of 131-150g/km and upscale trim levels. It offers the basics, including 17-inch alloy wheels and height-adjustable front seats, and two curved 12.3-inch screens, one with an instrument display and the other with an infotainment touchscreen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring. do.

The N Line trim costs $27,525 and gets sporty styling elements, 18-inch alloy wheels and a power-operated tailgate. The interior adds a heated steering wheel, ambient lighting and a wireless phone charging pad.

For $29,925, you get an N-line S model with electrically adjustable seats finished in Alcantara and leather, heating and ventilation, three-zone climate control, and a seven-speaker Bose sound system. It also opens up the option of a more powerful 195bhp turbocharged 1.6-liter petrol engine for an extra $1,800, matching the 1.0-liter unit for CO2 emissions.

The Ultimate trim offers more sophisticated styling, full leather front seats, and a sunroof for the same price as the N Line S.

An optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission costs an extra $2000 regardless of trim level.

The Konas hybrid powertrain produces 139bhp and 101-117g/km of CO2, but the cap on emissions depends on the selected trim level, dropping to 110g/km on the Advance model. 30,025 for the Advance trim, 31,825 for the N Line, and 34,225 for the N Line S and Ultimate. All hybrid models are equipped with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Pricing for the Hyundai Kona EV hasn’t been officially detailed yet, but it’s expected to start at around $33,000, with a slight premium over the outgoing model. The powertrain is offered in two powertrains: a standard model with a 154 horsepower motor and a 48.4kWh battery, and a long range model with a 214 horsepower motor and a 65.4kWh battery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/new-cars/2023-hyundai-kona-priced-%25C2%25A325725-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related