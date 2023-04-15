A ‘blazing hot’ heat wave will come as a scorching pillar of African heat hits Britain.





Britain’s first “blazing hot” heat wave is just around the corner, with fierce sunlight and temperatures soaring.

An “overdue” summer gust could hit the UK within weeks due to the blistering African heat.

Experts say a gradual roast will kick in into summer as 20C tropical winds and high pressure build up over the Scottish mountains this weekend.

Then, weather events in the tropical Pacific line up and propel what is now expected to be a massive fire over the next three months.

As temperatures soar, warm air blows over the west of England.

WX Chart

The first bursts of moderate heat are days away as the dreary April gloom finally gives way to the sun following the wettest March in 40 years.

British Met Office meteorologist Jim Dale said: “A small heat wave is expected in May”.

“This takes into account the weather we’ve had so far in the spring, which has lacked the heat we’ve seen so far over the past few years, with temperatures often reaching 20 degrees Celsius in April.

“We are now heading into summer with temperatures possibly up into the low 10s next week with a chance of reaching 20C.

“It’s not a sprint, but we’re heading in the right direction and with warmer air coming up from the south, some areas will definitely feel like spring.”

Western England and Scotland are the first to catch fire, while chilly winds keep the eastern fringes cooler.

Air currents from the South Atlantic Ocean will sweep over the Scottish mountains before tumbling over the tops to increase the temperature, the so-called foehn effect.

Dale, author of Weather Or Not?, said: “Air from the south will arrive in Scotland by the end of the weekend, with temperatures likely to reach around 17C or 18C, 20C for the feu effect, or 21C for a bonus.

“It will be propelled by anticyclones blowing easterly winds from the south.

“However, that eastern component will remain on the cool side across the eastern side of the country.”

The jury is still out on summer, but there are early signs that hotter weather is coming in the coming weeks.

As the three-year La Niña cooling in the Pacific comes to an end, a corresponding El Niño is increasingly likely.

The impact on global weather patterns will primarily affect Asia and Australia, but warmer domestic weather is likely.

“Meteorologists now see an El Niño as a possibility,” Dale added.

“After a very strong La Niña, it is very likely that the climate balance will return to El Niño this year.

“This will have more of an impact on Australia and the tropics, but it could catch up with us later in the summer.

“If we go out of Africa, we can have searing heat during the summer.”

As the thermometer rises, bookies are starting to hedge their bets against a summer heat wave with Coral now winning 1-2 for the hottest year on record.

“With temperatures set to soar next week and blinding sunshine forecast all week, the odds of April ending as a record hot month are cut in half,” spokesman John Hill said.

Scotland to rise by 18 degrees next week

netweather

Some experts say that a heat wave of 30 degrees Celsius is just around the corner as the heat wave begins in earnest from the end of April.

Exacta Weathers James Madden said: “A high pressure will dominate next week, bringing late spring sunshine across the UK.

“The best temperatures start in the west and will be over 20C in the sunniest places.

“This could start over a few weeks and we cannot rule out 30C in May.”

Brits will have to wait a bit longer for the hot weather this weekend to be mild, cloudy and rainy.

National Weather Service meteorologist Clare Nasir said Saturday’s highs will hit around 17 degrees as the wind blows over the Highlands.

“On Monday we are on the warmer side of the jet stream and the day will be somewhat warmer with temperatures up around 16C, 17C, 18C or 19C from last week and could hit 20C for the first time this year.”

