How the hell?: Questions swirl around alleged US leak | Crime News





Washington, DC The alleged leaker of secret Pentagon documents does not appear to be connected to a foreign adversary of the United States, nor was he a whistleblower trying to expose alleged government misconduct.

On the contrary, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, who served in the Massachusetts Air Force National Guard, was accused of sharing the information with members of a social media server to discuss business. current and historical geopolitics and wars, the FBI said in court. document on Friday.

While Teixeira faced formal charges in US federal court, his arrest continued to raise many questions as to why such a young official had access to so many sensitive records intended for senior military officials.

How on earth does a 21-year-old gaming junior aviator have so much access to classified information? US lawmaker Adriano Espaillat wrote in a tweet.

In the meantime

MAGA extremists celebrate leaks of official government secrets.

Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) April 14, 2023

US authorities said they arrested Teixeira, who worked as an IT manager for the National Guard, on Thursday after linking a social media account that posted the classified documents to his address in Massachusetts.

The FBI affidavit said the social media user posted paragraphs of text showing what appeared to be classified information around December 2022. The user then began posting photos of the alleged documents around January.

The poster, believed to be Teixeira, told a witness he feared being caught transcribing text at work, so he began taking the documents to his residence and photographing them , says the FBI document.

The leaked files included details of Western military support for Ukraine, information about Russia’s war effort and intelligence gathered from allied states.

Experts said the damaging leaks risked exposing US intelligence sources and causing a diplomatic rift with the countries mentioned in the documents.

Republican House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner said in a statement this week that the panel would consider why this happened, why it went unnoticed for weeks and how to prevent future leaks.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, whose administration has sought to stem the fallout from the leaked documents, hailed what he called the swift action by US law enforcement to investigate what happened. pass.

While we are still determining the validity of these documents, I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit the release of sensitive information, Biden said in a statement Friday.

And our national security team coordinates closely with our partners and allies.

The questions continue

Still, Teixeiras’ arrest doesn’t seem to be the end of the discussion. Many lawmakers are demanding answers about how the leaks happened.

French Hill, a Republican member of the House intelligence panel, said the leaks will be a priority for the committee next week.

He told Bloomberg he expects a detailed briefing to help with the surveillance investigation into why this 21-year-old Air National Guardsman had access to this level of data and why he is felt compelled to break the law and become a spy.

Republican Congressman Darrell Issa also questioned why Teixeira was able to obtain secret documents.

One of the challenges is that there’s a concept in classified information called a need-to-know, and they haven’t demonstrated why this individual had access to something they didn’t need to know, Issa said. at Fox News on Friday.

According to the FBI affidavit, Teixeira had a Top Secret security clearance and maintained Sensitive Compartmental Access (SCI), which was required for his position as a Cyber ​​Defense Operations Journeyman. SCI refers to classified information obtained from intelligence sources.

On Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said the department has given its members many responsibilities from an early age.

Think of a young combat platoon sergeant and the responsibility and trust we place in these people to lead troops into battle. This is just one example at all levels, he told reporters.

So you receive training and you will understand the rules and requirements that come with these responsibilities.

He added that when it comes to secret documents, compliance with these responsibilities is also a matter of law.

But Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, a former CIA officer who also serves on the House Intelligence Committee, said she was eager to ask aggressive questions about how the leaks happened.

The idea that he has access to such a wide range of information and walks out of a building with it is absolutely outrageous to me, Spanberger told MSNBC.

