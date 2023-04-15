US Targets El Chapo’s Sons, Chinese Workers in Broad Drug Action | Drug News





US authorities have targeted four sons of notorious Mexican drug lord El Chapo, known as Chapitos, as well as individuals linked to Chinese chemical companies in a sweeping action intended to crack down on fentanyl trafficking.

On Friday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the drug business run by Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel the largest, most violent and prolific fentanyl trafficking operation in the world.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the indictments target all elements of the Sinaloa cartel trafficking network in what she called a relentless campaign to disrupt production, distribution and marketing. fentanyl trafficking.

Officials said the Sinaloa Cartel has been led in recent years by Ivan Guzman Salazar, 40, Alfredo Guzman Salazar, 37, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, 36, and Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 33, all sons of notorious leader Joaquin Guzman Loera, also known as El Chapo. , who is currently serving a life sentence in the United States.

Three of those sons, Ivan, Alfredo and Joaquin, remain at large, while Ovidio was arrested by Mexican authorities in January. He remains in custody pending extradition to the United States.

All four were charged, along with 24 others, with trafficking fentanyl, weapons and money, among several other charges, which were brought in three separate federal jurisdictions: the Southern District of New York, the Northern District of Illinois and the District of Columbia.

Those charged included manufacturers and distributors of the fentanyl cartels, officials of its armed security apparatus and money launderers, as well as several men identified as employees of companies in China that manufacture fentanyl precursor chemicals, authorities said.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Administrator Anne Milgram said the Sinaloa cartel expanded into the fentanyl trade when El Chapos’ sons have taken over.

Let me clarify that the Chapitos pioneered the manufacturing and trafficking of the deadliest drug our country has ever faced and are responsible for the massive influx of fentanyl into the United States, she said.

The United States is offering rewards leading to the arrest or conviction of 27 fentanyl traffickers. Today’s actions demonstrate the United States’ determination to promote accountability for criminals who perpetuate illicit fentanyl activity.

Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 14, 2023

As a direct result of their actions, we have lost hundreds of thousands of American lives, she said.

Fentanyl is currently the leading cause of death among Americans between the ages of 18 and 49, according to the US government. The drug has fueled an opioid epidemic, with fatal overdoses increasing by around 94% between 2019 and 2021.

Milgram detailed what she described as a brutal campaign by the Chapitos to boost business and get Americans hooked, including adding the drug to cocaine, heroin or illegal methamphetamines, or disguising it as similar pills. to prescription drugs.

To dominate the fentanyl supply chain, the Chapitos kill, kidnap and torture anyone who gets in their way, Milgram said. In Mexico, they fed their enemies alive tigers, electrocuted them, drowned them in water, and shot them at close range with a .50 caliber machine gun.

On Friday, the State Department also announced up to $56 million in rewards for information leading to the defendant’s capture.

The DOJ indictments accompanied the latest round of sanctions against Chinese companies and individuals identified as suppliers of chemicals to fentanyl makers.

The Treasury Department on Friday named two China-based companies it says have contributed or attempted to contribute to activities or transactions that have materially contributed, or pose a significant risk of materially contributing, to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production.

Among those sanctioned was Ana Gabriela Rubio Zea, whom the department described as a broker of the precursor chemical based in Guatemala.

Officials said Rubio Zea used his expertise and contacts to evade detection by customs officials, sometimes disguising chemicals in food containers.

She was also charged in the DOJ indictment.

