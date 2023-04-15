UK accused of retreat over reduced role as top climate diplomat | green politics





The Guardian says the UK government has sacked its top climate diplomat.

The last climate change special representative, Nick Bridge, recently stepped down after six years and is not being replaced.

The Special Representative was appointed by the Foreign Secretary and worked at a high diplomatic level to advance the UK’s climate goals internationally. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (FCDO) said the climate crisis remains paramount.

However, Professor David King, Special Representative for 2013-17, said: This is very disappointing. It’s a very backward step. I hope the government will reconsider and put a very strong man in this seat.

King said 96 official country visits in the two years leading up to the signing of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement enabled the UK government to play a leading role in achieving the agreement. Importantly, the climate change situation is much worse than it was in 2015.

Tom Burke, who was an advisor to John Ashton, the first Special Representative appointed in 2006, said: [loss of the post] This would clearly translate everywhere as a decline in British political interest in climate change.

government strengthened [climate work] Although inside the FCDO departmental structure, the fact is that no one has the approval of the foreign minister and no one has access to key people unless they are at the level of an ambassador. This would limit the UK’s ability to influence other countries on climate change.

Burke, now president of think tank E3G, added: All the really difficult issues in dealing with climate change are politics, not technology or economics. And to effect change in politics, you need access to key top decision-makers in the country.

An FCDO spokesperson said: Climate change remains a top priority area for the current Government and Foreign Minister and a central focus of daily diplomatic relations. Our resources and senior representation on climate and environment have grown significantly since the creation of FCDO and further expanded following our UK Cop26 presidency.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in 2020: Climate change is a huge global challenge. He also attended the UN Climate Summit Cop27 in Egypt last November.

“The decision to remove the Special Representative is a clear indication that Rishi Sunak does not take the climate crisis seriously,” said Liberal Democratic Party climate change spokesperson Wera Hophouse. Instead of investing in the expertise and leadership needed to address one of the greatest threats facing our planet, they once again choose to bury their heads in the sand. This position must be reinstated immediately.

The Guardian reported in 2018 that since 2016, when then-foreign secretary Boris Johnson came to power, the number of officials dedicated to climate crisis at the Foreign Office has declined by nearly 25%. FCDO declined to share the current number of climate staff.

Skip past newsletter promotions

The planet’s most important story. Get all the week’s environmental news: the good, the bad, the essential.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

The UK government recently unveiled a new energy security plan. But critics say it’s a missed opportunity full of half-baked policies that don’t go far enough to advance Britain’s climate goals. The plan failed to help the UK meet international emissions targets under the Paris Agreement.

The government also released an integrated review update on national security, defense, development and foreign policy priorities in March. The UK’s first thematic priority is to address climate change, environmental damage and biodiversity loss, given the urgency to make progress before 2030.

Burke said: Downgrading the UK’s chief climate change official is no way to make this priority credible at home or abroad.

In 2006, when Ashton was appointed as the first Special Representative, he said: Climate change is a threat to peace and stability. The assets of the global foreign policy community must be fully engaged in the pursuit of climate security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/apr/13/uk-accused-of-backwards-step-for-axing-top-climate-diplomat-role The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related