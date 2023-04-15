U.K. tax avoidance scheme removed from HMRC list due to absurd loophole





The names of two known UK tax avoidance schemes have been removed from official government lists due to legislative issues preventing the names of bogus schemes from being made public for more than 12 months.

The Absolute Outsourcing scheme promoted by Lancashires Foerster Chambers and the Equity Participation Scheme promoted by Londons Purple Pay were both named and shamed as part of the HMRC’s April 2022 initiative to publicly identify UK tax avoidance schemes for the first time.

However, following loopholes contained in the Finance Act 2021, the names of both schemes were removed from the list of tax avoidance schemes, promoters, enablers and suppliers on 5 April 2023.

Industry experts called the move ludicrous and horrifying, arguing that the government’s original purpose to curb the spread of tax avoidance schemes was fundamentally compromised by the name change.

It is crazy to name a tax evasion scheme and remove it from the official list after a year. How can I avoid tax avoidance schemes if the listings owned by HMRC are out of date? says Julia Kermode, founder of IWORK, an organization that advocates for independent workers.

This list is not a deterrent to tax avoidance schemes, it is merely a temporary blip in the history of these so-called companies.

ridiculous loophole

HMRC announced in April 2022 that it was launching an initiative to name and shame bogus fraud schemes, saying its motivation was to help people identify and avoid these schemes and to keep the public vigilant. The announcement also noted that the action is only the first step in a broader effort to address tax avoidance.

But according to Fred Dures, founder of PayePass, a professional payroll auditor, the UK tax authority’s latest move has damaged the effectiveness of the initiative just a year after its introduction, calling the legislative loophole egregious.

The government has been naming and blaming these plans for a year. Fast forward weeks and months and the list will continue to shrink at this rate. One step forward, two steps back.

Dures adds that even without the complexity of loopholes, the list of governments is currently just the tip of the iceberg. In light of this, he urges the government to work to regulate the umbrella company industry.

Echoing Dures’ concerns, Kermode highlights the dangers the umbrella scheme poses to the public, arguing that it will ruin people’s lives and leave individuals with hefty tax bills.

They entice unsuspecting individuals with the fact that they are legal and compliant. Meanwhile, the plan, she says, has vanished into thin air along with the people running it.

The Absolute Outsourcing and Purple Pay listings on the HMRC website, now revised, provide a detailed summary of the mechanism of the scheme. In both cases, users of the scheme are paid an amount equivalent to the national minimum wage, and the rest of their income is paid through a loan to avoid paying income tax to the National Insurance and HMRC.

