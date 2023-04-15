Suspect in leaked military documents appears in court as US reveals case against him





BOSTON (AP) A Massachusetts Air National Guardsman charged in the leak of highly classified military documents appeared in court on Friday as prosecutors uncovered the charges and revealed how billing records and interviews with comrades social media helped identify the suspect.

Among the revelations: that the Discord platform provided information that helped direct the FBI to guard Jack Teixeira, and that Teixeira used his government computer to search for the word leak on the day last week when media revealed that classified documents had been improperly disclosed.

President Joe Biden said the government is working to determine the validity of the leaked documents. In the meantime, he said in a White House statement, I have directed our military and intelligence community to take steps to further secure and limit the release of sensitive information, and our security team national team coordinates closely with our partners and allies.

Friday’s new details of the most high-profile intelligence leak in years shed light on how investigators have focused on 21-year-old Teixeira, even though the motive for the revelations remains publicly unexplained. The Justice Department said its investigation is continuing and the Pentagon, which earlier in the week called it a serious national security breach, said it would conduct its own access to intelligence review. sensitive to avoid a similar leak in the future.

Teixeira appeared in federal court in Boston to face charges under the Espionage Act of unauthorized retention and transmission of classified national defense information. He has not pleaded guilty, but a federal investigative judge has jailed him until a detention hearing next week.

The court appearance came less than 24 hours after Teixeira was arrested by heavily armed tactical officers on Thursday following a week-long criminal investigation into the leaking of government records, a violation that exposed the world unvarnished secret assessments of the war in Ukraine, other nations’ geopolitical capabilities and interests, and other national security issues.

“It’s not just about taking documents home. This is of course in itself illegal. But it’s about the transmission, both the illegal retention and the transmission of the documents. Everyone here knows the documents were eventually passed on, Attorney General Merrick Garland told the Justice Department on Friday.

Investigators believe Teixeira was the leader of a private online chat group on Discord, a social media platform popular with people who play online games and where Teixeira allegedly posted about firearms for years. , games and his favorite memes.

The eight-page court affidavit details several stages of the FBI’s investigation, including an interview Monday with a Discord user familiar with Teixeira’s online posts. The document does not identify the person or say how they were located. But the source told the FBI that a username linked to Teixeira began posting what appeared to be classified information around December in an online chat that the user said was intended for discussion. geopolitical affairs and past and current wars.

The person provided the FBI with basic identifying information about Teixeira, including that his name was Jack, claimed to be in the Air National Guard and appeared to live in Massachusetts, according to the affidavit.

Billing records the FBI later obtained from Discord, which said it was cooperating with the bureau, helped lead investigators to Teixeira, according to the FBI affidavit.

The person also told the FBI that Teixeira had stopped typing documents in his possession to take them home and photograph them because he feared he would be discovered transcribing text in the workplace.

It’s different from what the posters told the Associated Press and other outlets saying the user they would call the OG started posting images of documents because he was annoyed that other users don’t take it seriously.

Known as Thug Shaker Central, the group attracted around two dozen enthusiasts who talked about their favorite weapon types and also shared memes and jokes. The group also held an ongoing discussion on wars which included discussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The affidavit also alleges that Teixeira was detected on April 6, the day the New York Times first published an article about breaching documents looking for the word leaked in a classified system. The FBI says this was reason to believe Teixeira was trying to find information about the investigation into who was responsible for the leaks.

The Department of Justice did not allege a particular motive. Accounts by members of the private online chat group where the documents were leaked described Teixeira as motivated more by bravado than ideology.

His court appearance on Friday was brief. He walked into the room in beige prison gear and sat down at the defense table next to his attorney. At the end, a man who appeared to be a family member in the front row told Teixeira that he loved her and the accused replied that I love you too. His attorney did not return a message seeking comment.

The Biden administration has scrambled to contain the potential diplomatic and military fallout from the leaks since they were first reported, working to reassure allies and assess the extent of the damage.

Classified documents that have not been individually authenticated in public by U.S. officials range from briefing slides outlining Ukrainian military positions to assessments of international support for Ukraine and other sensitive topics, including in what circumstances Russian President Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons.

Classified documents have strict guidelines on how they should be handled, secured and destroyed. They must be kept in secure facilities, protocols Teixeira would have violated had copies been brought to his home.

It remains unclear how Teixeira, an information technology specialist, allegedly obtained the documents, or what safeguards had been put in place. The FBI said he has held a top secret security clearance since 2021 with access to highly classified programs.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a statement released after the arrest, said the Pentagon would conduct a review of its intelligence access, accountability and vetting procedures to prevent such a leak from happening again. .

At the Justice Department, Garland noted that government officials and others authorized to review classified documents sign agreements that recognize the national security importance of not disclosing such documents.

We intend to send this message: how important this is to our national security, he said.

Writers AP Tucker and Merchant reported from Washington. AP writers Lindsay Whitehurst and Tara Copp contributed to this report.

