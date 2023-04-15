US Sanctions Precursor Chemical Suppliers for Fentanyl Production





WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) named two entities in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and five individuals, based in the PRC and Guatemala, for supplying precursor chemicals to cartels of drugs in Mexico for the production of illicit fentanyl for US markets.

Illicit fentanyl is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans each year, said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. The Treasury, as part of the whole-of-government effort to respond to this crisis, will continue to vigorously apply our tools to prevent the transfer of precursor chemicals and machinery needed to produce this drug.

This action was carried out in partnership and in close coordination with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Justice.

DISRUPTION OF FENTANYL PRECURSOR CHEMICALS FLOW

Today, OFAC named Wuhan Shuokang Biological Technology Co., Ltd () (WSBT) and Yao Huatao () (Yao) pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 14059 for engaging or attempting to engage in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production or are likely to contribute significantly to it. Yao, a PRC national, is the sole owner of PRC-based chemical company WSBT, an entity responsible for selling fentanyl precursor chemicals and, as executive director, oversees the company’s operations. OFAC also named WSBT as owned, controlled or directed by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Yao.

OFAC also sanctioned three other PRC nationals for their association with the WSBT. Wu Yaqin () (Wu) and Wu Yonghao () (Yonghao), sales representatives of the Yaos WSBT company, not only negotiated and facilitated the sale of fentanyl precursor chemicals on behalf of WSBT, but Wu also provided information on effective preparation methods for synthesizing illicit fentanyl. Wang Hongfei () (Wang), a WSBT contributor, is the owner of a cryptocurrency wallet that was used to receive bitcoin payments for illicit drug transactions on behalf of WSBT.

On April 4, 2023, a federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) indicted Yao, Wu, and Yonghao on various conspiracy charges, including importing fentanyl and money laundering.

OFAC has designated Wu and Yonghao pursuant to EO 14059 as being owned, controlled or directed by, or having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Yao. OFAC also designated Wu and Yonghao pursuant to EO 14059 for engaging or attempting to engage in activities or transactions that materially contributed to, or pose a significant risk of materially contributing to, the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production.

OFAC designated Wang pursuant to EO 14059 for providing or attempting to provide financial, material or technological support, or goods or services in support of WSBT and Yao.

In 2021, PRC-based chemical company Suzhou Xiaoli Pharmatech Co., Ltd () (SXPC) shipped 25 kilograms of N-BOC-4-Piperidone (CAS No: 79099-07-3), a precursor chemical to fentanyl in Guadalajara, Mexico with an ultimate destination in Sinaloa, Mexico. At the time of the sale of N-BOC-4-Piperidone, the SXPC sales representative was aware that it would be used to aid in the manufacture of illicit fentanyl and/or fentanyl pills. The SXPC trade representative further noted that SXPC was a supplier of fentanyl precursor chemicals to Mexico-based narcotics traffickers.

OFAC has designated SXPC pursuant to EO 14059 for engaging or attempting to engage in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or present a significant risk of materially contributing to, the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production.

Illicit Broker of FENTANYL Precursors IN GUATEMALA

Ana Gabriela Rubio Zea (Rubio Zea) is a Guatemalan fentanyl precursor chemical broker who purchases fentanyl precursors on behalf of drug traffickers based in Mexico. Rubio was the broker for the 25 kilograms of N-BOC-4-Piperidone, which was purchased from SXPC on behalf of the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico. Rubio Zea used its relationships with PRC-based chemical suppliers and manufacturers to source fentanyl precursor chemicals for the Sinaloa Cartel and to put Sinaloa Cartel traffickers in direct contact with these PRC-based suppliers. , knowing that these chemicals would be used to manufacture fentanyl for ultimate distribution in the United States and elsewhere. Key suppliers of fentanyl precursor chemicals to Rubio Zeas include sales representatives from PRC-based chemical companies WSBT and SXPC.

In addition, Rubio Zea uses its expertise and contacts to ensure the safe delivery of precursors without detection by customs officials in Mexico or other countries. For example, Rubio Zea has ensured that chemicals are concealed in food containers or packaged next to legal chemicals to avoid detection.

OFAC has designated Rubio Zea pursuant to EO 14059 for engaging or attempting to engage in activities or transactions that materially contribute to, or present a significant risk of materially contributing to, international proliferation illicit drugs or their means of production.

On April 4, 2023, a federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court in SDNY indicted Rubio Zea on various conspiracy charges, including importing fentanyl and money laundering. According to the indictment, Rubio Zea is directly linked to Los Chapitos, a reference to the four sons of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman Loera. Los Chapitos includes brothers Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar and Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar, as well as their half-brothers, Ovidio Guzman Lopez and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the first three of whom have been charged by SDNY.

As high-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartelone of the largest and most powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world, Los Chapitos are involved in drug trafficking, money laundering and violence. OFAC previously designated the Guzman Salazar brothers, along with Ovidio Guzman Lopez, in 2012 pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act. The trio was redesignated in 2021 pursuant to EO 14059 for engaging or attempting to engage in activities or transactions that materially contributed or pose a significant risk of materially contributing to the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means. Manufacturing.

The US State Department’s Narcotics Reward Program has announced reward offers of up to $1 million and up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of multiple targets charged today including Yao, Wu, Yonghao and Zea. For Yao, Wu, Yonghao, submit tips by email to ChapitosTips@dea.gov via Whatsapp at 1-202-743-1066. For Zea, tips can be submitted via email to ChapitosTips@dea.gov.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of Designated Persons and Entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. Persons must be blocked and reported to the ‘OFAC. In addition, all entities owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting through the United States) that involve property or interests in property of named persons or otherwise blocked.

Today’s action is part of a whole-of-government effort to address the global threat posed by the illicit drug trade in the United States, which kills tens of thousands of Americans every year, as well as countless other non-fatal overdoses. . This action demonstrates the administrations’ strengthened approach to saving lives by disrupting the trafficking of illicit fentanyl and its precursors in American communities. OFAC, in coordination OFAC, in coordination with its US government partners and foreign counterparts, will continue to target and prosecute foreign illicit drug actors.

In addition, persons who engage in certain transactions with the persons and entities designated today may themselves be subject to penalties or legal action.

The authority and integrity of OFAC’s sanctions derive not only from OFAC’s ability to designate and add individuals to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List), but also from its willingness to remove people from the SDN list in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive behavior change. For more information on the process for requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC’s 897 Frequently Asked Questions. For detailed information on the process of submitting an OFAC sanctions list removal request, please click here.

Click here for identifying information on the individuals and entities named today.

