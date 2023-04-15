Sons of ‘El Chapo’ among 28 defendants in US fentanyl probe after DEA ‘infiltration’ of Sinaloa cartel





Washington – Federal prosecutors have released criminal charges against 28 members and associates of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel – including the three sons of former drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán – accusing them of orchestrating a transnational fentanyl trafficking in the United States.

In announcing the charges Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Justice Department officials put the loss of hundreds of thousands of American lives to fentanyl at the defendants’ feet.

Investigators say the defendant – part of the “Chapitos” network – facilitated the purchase of the precursor chemicals to fentanyl from China, manufactured the deadly drug in Mexico, then worked to smuggle the substance into smuggled into the United States.

Four Chinese nationals and a Guatemalan national were charged with supplying fentanyl ingredients to the cartel. The FBI wants the four Chinese nationals captured and is offering a $1 million reward, although holding them to face charges in the United States is likely to prove difficult. On Friday, the Treasury Department also announced sanctions against two Chinese companies for their role in supplying the chemical precursors.

Once manufactured, investigators allege the cartel used a network of vehicles, tunnels, planes and couriers to smuggle fentanyl into the United States, knowing the drug would kill Americans. Ivan Guzman Salazar, Alfredo Guzman Salazar and Ovidio Guzman Lopez – the son of El Chapo – allegedly made hundreds of millions of dollars by sending fentanyl to the United States, according to the Department of Justice.

Others charged include operators of secret labs in Mexico where fentanyl is made, arms dealers who help the Sinaloa Cartel arm its security, and money launderers who funded the operations. Of the 24 charged, eight are in custody around the world. The attorney general said the US government would work to seek their extradition to face charges on US soil.

“The United States government is using every tool at its disposal to fight the fentanyl epidemic,” Garland said, “Many of us have heard the stories of those who have lost loved ones to fentanyl poisoning. In the face of unimaginable pain, these families have shown extraordinary courage in sharing their stories. We are grateful to them. We know that nothing can undo the harm they have suffered or bring back sentient beings. loved ones they have lost.

“We are doing everything in our power and using all the authorities we have to bring those responsible to justice,” he added.

On Friday, federal officials detailed gruesome and cruel practices by the Chapitos aimed at expanding their power and amassing greater wealth — from testing the potency of fentanyl they allegedly produced on prisoners to feeding the victims of their violence with tigers to intimidate civilians.

According to the Department of Justice, between August 2021 and August 2022, 107,735 people died from drug overdoses in the United States, two-thirds of them primarily from fentanyl. Nearly 200 people die every day from fentanyl poisoning. And in 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) seized more than 50 million pills containing fentanyl, more than double the amount collected the previous year, the Justice Department said.

Garland said on Friday that the Sinaloa Cartel was “largely responsible” for the increase in fentanyl trafficking in the United States.

The news comes just a day after Garland and Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco met with members of Mexican security officials in Washington, DC, in part to discuss the fentanyl crisis. According to the Justice Department, both sides are “committed” to increasing information sharing and cooperation in criminal investigations.

Last month, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador controversially said the deadly drug was not created or used in his country and blamed Americans for the entire outbreak.

Garland said Justice Department officials met with their Mexican government counterparts Thursday and the two countries renewed their commitment to work together against fentanyl and gun trafficking.

Monaco has stressed the need to tackle drug trafficking and the proliferation of fentanyl on social media, telling reporters on Friday that she and DEA Administrator Anne Milgram met with social media companies last week to discuss how social media companies “need to do more to stop the sale of fentanyl on their platforms.”

“It is no longer enough to protect our children from drug dealers in the park or around the corner because now these drug dealers are plying their deadly trade on the social media apps running on the phones in our children’s pockets” , said Monaco. She said online platforms are usually the place of first contact between buyer and sellers and described social media apps as the “super highway” of the fentanyl supply chain.

