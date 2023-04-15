What the leaked documents show about the US-Russian fight over the Middle East





All countries in the Middle East are now wondering what it means to be aligned with the United States, what it costs to be aligned with the United States and if there are ways to complete the relationship with the United States said Jon Alterman, a former George W. Bush-era State Department official who regularly speaks with Middle East officials as part of his role at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The Americas’ partners in the Middle East have long worried about their position in the growing rivalry between Washington and Beijing. Their concerns have continued under President Joe Biden, who sees the rise of China as the greatest long-term threat to American influence. China even recently negotiated a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

But Russia’s influence in the Middle East, where it has a military presence in places like Syria, is also significant. And Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has led to even greater competition between Washington, Beijing and Moscow for support or at least genuine neutrality from countries in places like the Middle East. , which remains a key source of global energy supply.

A Middle Eastern diplomat said a frustrating thing about America is its unpredictable domestic politics and the role short-term thinking plays in shaping policy. Wild swings in politics over the past decade, from President Barack Obama to President Donald Trump to Biden, have added to the sense of uncertainty.

You have a two-year electoral cycle, and the electoral cycle of Gulf principalities and kingdoms is basically one lifetime, the diplomat pointed out. Like others interviewed for this article, the diplomat was granted anonymity to speak candidly about a sensitive subject.

The leaked documents indicate that even countries in the Middle East that receive billions of dollars in US security aid are unwilling to follow the Americas’ lead without flinching.

POLITICO has not been able to independently verify the contents of all materials. But the White House hasn’t denied that there is legitimate information in the bundles, most of which was found on a social media site popular with gamers.

A document reported by The Washington Post indicates that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ordered his subordinates to secretly produce up to 40,000 rockets and other weapons to be shipped to Russia.

Egypt receives more than $1 billion in US military aid each year. The Egyptian Embassy in Washington did not directly comment on the document, but said in a statement that its position on the war is based on non-involvement in this crisis and pledges to maintain an equal distance with the two parts.

A senior Biden administration official said in an interview that no such Egyptian dealings with Russia had taken place. Apart from Iran, no country in the Middle East is supplying Russia with ammunition for the war in Ukraine, period, the official said.

US officials, however, would not comment specifically on whether Sisi took steps to make the plan a reality.

Another document describes Russian intelligence officers bragging about convincing the UAE to work together against US and UK intelligence agencies, according to an AP report. In a statement to the AP, the UAE called the allegations involving Russian agents categorically false.

Another document mentioning the UAE, seen by POLITICO, describes how the small but wealthy country negotiated with a Russian company to build a regional maintenance center for UAE weapons systems. The UAE ambassador to Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

The Biden administration recently labeled the United Arab Emirates a hotspot for circumventing Russian sanctions.

Elizabeth Rosenberg, a senior Treasury Department official, alleged in early March that between June and November 2022, companies in the United Arab Emirates had exported more than $5 million worth of controlled goods of American origin and exported by the states. States to Russia, including but not limited to solid-state devices, some of which can be used on the battlefield.

Some of the leaked documents mention Israel, which receives nearly $4 billion a year in US security aid.

A document outlines the means by which Israel could be persuaded to supply arms to Ukraine. According to one scenario, Israel could be pressured into doing more for Ukraine if Russia sends certain key weapons systems to Iran, including the Islamist regime that Israel views as a deadly threat.

But he also notes that Israel is trying to balance its US-Russia ties because it needs Russia to look the other way when Israel bombs Syrian sites linked to Iran.

Jerusalem will likely consider providing lethal aid under increased US pressure or a perceived downgrading of its ties with Russia following Moscow’s actions in Iran or Syria that undermine Israeli interests, the document said.

Despite longstanding ties, US-Israeli relations have faced unusual strains in recent months as a far-right government in Jerusalem has tried to push through laws that many Israelis fear will undermine their democracy.

But the Biden administrations’ approach to the Middle East relies heavily on maintaining good relations with Israel and strengthening economic, diplomatic and other ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors.

The hope is that such strategic integration will reduce the risk of violence in the region. That will give Washington leeway to focus beyond the Middle East, though the Biden administration won’t say that’s the goal.

The United States has also pushed to end the war in Yemen, which has been a proxy battle between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The appeasement of Yemen, where violence has dropped significantly over the past year, is one reason the US has expressed little concern over the China-brokered deal restoring relations diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

While Iran has sided with Russia in the war, even sending it drones to attack the Ukrainians, the Saudis have taken a more mixed approach. Riyadh has tried to maintain cordial relations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and has been unwilling to take certain actions in the oil sector that could lower prices, much to Washington’s chagrin.

A spokesman for the White House National Security Council, however, noted that Saudi Arabia had pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including funding for oil supplies. The Saudis are helping to keep lights on and essential functions in Ukraine, the spokesperson said.

The senior administration official also highlighted other recent U.S.-backed diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East, such as a maritime deal with Lebanon and Israel; new infrastructure connections between Jordan, Iraq and the Arab Gulf States; and, in recent days, the restoration of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Qatar.

While many Middle Eastern countries voted for United Nations resolutions condemning the Russian invasion, they mostly avoided imposing sanctions on the Kremlin or seriously curtailing relations with Moscow.

Many also want to maintain good relations with Beijing, whose interest in the region is largely business-oriented and which has diplomatically, if not outright, militarily sided with Russia against Ukraine.

Biden has often framed Russia’s war on Ukraine as a battle between autocracy and democracy. But some of the Middle Eastern countries closest to the United States are autocracies, and their leaders’ priority is staying in power, not promoting democracy.

If staying in power requires finding more friends in Beijing and Moscow, then Middle Eastern leaders are likely to do just that.

Many of these leaders share certain ideological affinities with Russia and China, they probably see the world more like these leaders than any American leader, said Amy Hawthorne, an analyst at the Project on Middle East Democracy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/04/14/leaked-docs-u-s-russia-middle-east-00092182 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related