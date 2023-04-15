Navy to Christen Future US Navy Ship Cleveland > US Department of Defense > Liberation





The Navy will christen and launch the newest Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship, the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31), during a ceremony at 10:00 a.m. CDT on Saturday, April 15 in Marinette, Wisconsin. This event marks the last scheduled side launch of a vessel at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard, Marinette, Wisconsin. The following ships should be launched using a ship lifting system.

The keynote speaker, Mr. Andrew Haeuptle, Director of the Naval Staff, will deliver the main solemn address. Remarks will also be provided by Rear Admiral Thomas Anderson, Program Director General, Ships; Mr. Austin Davis, Senior Policy Advisor, City of Cleveland, Ohio; Mr. Steve Allen, Vice President, Small Warfare and Ship Systems, Lockheed Martin Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors; and Mr. Mark Vandroff, Managing Director, Fincantieri Marinette Marine. Mrs. Robyn Modly, wife of former Acting Secretary of the Navy and Cleveland native, the Honorable Thomas B. Modly, will smash a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow to symbolically christen the ship.

“This christening is an important milestone for the future USS Cleveland, the ship’s sponsor, Ms. Robyn Modly, and the prospective crew,” said Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. “The LCS 31 will be one step closer to joining our fleet, sailing the high seas, furthering the defense of our nation, and representing the strong bond our navy has with the city of Cleveland.”

Cleveland is the 16th and final LCS of the Freedom variant and the fourth ship to be named for the city of Cleveland, Ohio. Previous USS Cleveland was the World War I Cruiser (C 19), World War II Light Cruiser (CL 55) and Vietnam-era Amphibious Transport Dock (LPD 7), decommissioned in 2011 .

The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) class is comprised of fast, crew-optimized, mission-appropriate surface combatants that operate in coastal and high seas environments, winning against 21st century coastal threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, maritime control and deterrence missions worldwide.

The LCS class consists of two variants, Freedom and Independence, designed and built by two separate industry teams. The Freedom variant team is led by Lockheed Martin (for odd hulls, eg LCS 1). It is a steel unibody design built by Lockheed Martin at Fincantieri Marinette Marine Corporation’s shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin.

Media can direct questions to the Navy Office of Information at (703) 697-5342. For more information on the Littoral Combat Ship program, visit: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2171607/littoral-combat-ship-class-lcs /.

