El Chapo’s sons among 28 Sinaloa Cartel members indicted by US





WASHINGTON (AP) The Justice Department on Friday announced charges against more than two dozen members of Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa Cartel, including the sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, in a sprawling trafficking investigation of fentanyl.

The three accused Guzman sons of Ovidio Guzmn Lpez, Jess Alfredo Guzmn Salazar and Ivn Archivaldo Guzmn Slazar are known as the Chapitos, or little Chapos, and have gained a reputation as the most violent and aggressive faction in the cartel.

Of the three, only Guzmn Lpez is in detention, in Mexico.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, alongside Drug Enforcement Administration Chief Anne Milgram and other top federal prosecutors, unveiled the indictments in three districts aimed at hitting the global cartel network.

Defendants span a wide swath of a complex manufacturing and supply network. These include Chinese and Guatemalan citizens accused of supplying the chemical precursors needed to manufacture fentanyl, as well as people suspected of running drug labs in Mexico and others accused of providing security, weapons and illicit financing of the drug trafficking operation.

The high-profile case comes as the United States remains in the grip of a devastating overdose crisis largely from fentanyl poisonings. Nearly 107,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the United States in 2021, a record number.

Fentanyl seizures by U.S. Customs and Border Protection have increased more than 400% since 2019, officials said, and seizures this fiscal year have already exceeded the total for all of 2022.

Most of the fentanyl trafficked into the United States comes from the Sinaloa cartel, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Families and communities across our country are devastated by the fentanyl epidemic, Garland said. We will never forget those who bear the responsibility for this tragedy. And we will never stop working to hold them accountable for their crimes in the United States.

The notorious drug lord of the Sinaloa cartels, known as El Chapo, was convicted in 2019 of running an industrial-scale smuggling operation. During Guzmans’ trial, prosecutors said evidence gathered since the late 1980s showed he and his murderous cartel made billions of dollars smuggling tons of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and of marijuana in the United States. A defiant Guzman accused the federal judge in his case of mocking the US justice system and claimed he was denied a fair trial.

In outlining the charges on Friday, Garland described the violence of the Sinaloa Cartel and how its members tortured suspected enemies, including Mexican law enforcement officials. This has included people being fed tigers belonging to Guzman’s sons, sometimes while the victims were still alive, Garland said.

Eight of those charged were arrested and remain in the custody of law enforcement officials in Colombia, Greece, Guatemala and the United States, Milgram said. The US government is offering rewards for several other defendants in the case, including up to $10 million for Guzman’s other two sons.

Friday’s indictments were filed in New York, Illinois and Washington, D.C.

In addition to the five Chinese and Guatemalan defendants accused of supplying the cartel with precursor chemicals, two Chinese companies were also sanctioned on Friday by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

US government officials are pressuring Chinese officials to do more to stem the shipment of these chemicals. With Washington-Beijing relations strained, the Biden administration says it has turned to allies in Europe, the Middle East and elsewhere to impress on China that the issue is a global problem, senior officials say. from the Biden administration who briefed reporters after the indictment was announced.

Ovidio Guzmn Lpez, one of Guzmn’s sons, was arrested in January in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa. Ovidio Guzmn, nicknamed the Mouse, had not been one of El Chapos’ best-known sons until a failed operation to capture him three years earlier. This time, Mexico managed to get Guzmn out of Culiacan. In 2019, authorities had him, but they released him after his gunmen began firing into the city.

Some 30 authorities and suspected gunmen died in the operation, which sparked hours of shootings shutting down the city’s airport. The US government is currently awaiting the extradition of young Guzmns.

Ovidio Guzmn Lpez and another brother, Joaqun Guzmn Lpez, allegedly helped move the Sinaloa Cartel into methamphetamines, producing prodigious amounts in large labs. They had already been indicted in 2018 in Washington for drug trafficking.

The other two sons, Jess Alfredo Guzmn Salazar and Ivn Archivaldo Guzmn Slazar, allegedly ran cartel operations with Ismael El Mayo Zambada. They were previously also charged in the United States in Chicago and San Diego.

Zambada was rumored to be in poor health and isolated in the mountains, leading to the Sons trying to assert a stronger role in keeping the cartel together.

The DEA said it investigated the case in 10 countries: Australia, Austria, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Greece, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama and the United States.

Death and destruction are at the heart of their entire operation, Milgram said of the cartel. Today’s indictments are a blow to the Chapitos and the global network they operate, a network that fuels violence and death on both sides of the border.

___

Sherman reported from Mexico. Associated Press writers Fatima Hussein and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/drug-charges-sinaloa-cartel-el-chapo-867532c8cde69d6a8bd1eca4457acfad The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related