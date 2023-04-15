Hank Paulson: US-China relations are on the brink





The feud between the United States and China shows no sign of abating. This is beginning to worry international organizations such as the World Bank, which recently predicted that the split between the two superpowers could harm the growth of other economies.

Today, former Treasury Secretary Henry Hank Paulson echoes similar concerns about heightened geopolitical tensions.

The US-China relationship is on the brink. Communications have stopped, Paulson said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Friday. There are a lot of things going on in the world that are troubling, but for me, it’s the US-China relationship that is the most worrisome.

The two countries have clashed over trade, foreign policy and the race for technology in recent years. While tariffs and trade restrictions are already in place, a full decoupling scenario, where economies operate separately from each other, could have a significant impact. China is still among the largest trading partners of the United States and the world’s second largest economy.

The economic importance of the two nations raises the stakes in their clash, and Paulson thinks America may be underestimating what China can do.

It’s a dangerous situation, he said. I firmly believe that [President Joe] Biden would like to stabilize relations with China, but Republicans and Democrats in Congress have drawn a very strong line that complicates matters for Biden. I fear that Congress is underestimating China’s relative power, China’s permanence, and China’s relationship with so many other countries.

According to Paulson, China is strengthening its presence in the world and sending a clear message that China is once again open for business. So if the United States responds by further restricting trade and investment, even as other countries deepen their ties with Beijing, the United States could become more isolated.

Taiwan in the middle

One of the relationship’s flashpoints is Taiwan, which China has historically claimed as its territory. The United States has had an unofficial relationship with Taiwan, which has grown stronger in recent years, even though China has repeatedly warned against it.

Earlier this month, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California, the first meeting between a Taiwanese leader and a Speaker of the House on U.S. soil since that the United States and Taiwan severed diplomatic relations in 1979.

I believe our bond is stronger now than at any time in my life, McCarthy told reporters after the meeting.

In response to the growing closeness between the United States and Taiwan, China said after the McCarthys meeting that it would take strong action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity and warned that the United States should not take the wrong path.

Paulson thinks the Americas’ rhetoric on Taiwan needs to change to keep the country’s Chinese situation at bay.

The great powers do not seek to make war: they fall into it by a combination of miscalculations, errors of judgment or accidents. So I think it’s important that we moderate the rhetoric on Taiwan, Paulson said. Despite what you’ve read, the last thing you [Chinese President Xi Jinping] needs is a war for Taiwan.

This is not the first time Paulson has warned about US-China relations. In 2021, just days after Biden and Xi had their first virtual meeting, Paulson warned that countries needed to know where they were heading diplomatically.

We need more certainty about how the United States and China will compete, where they will cooperate, and how they will manage conflict. Otherwise, the world is heading for a very dangerous place, Paulson said at the time.

In January, Paulson wrote an article for Foreign Affairs titled Americas China Policy Is Not Working, in which he pointed out the resemblance of the current world situation to what it was in 2008, when Russia invaded Georgia and the tensions with Iran and North Korea were high. The main difference? At the time, he worked with China to deal with the 2008 financial crisis to restore macroeconomic stability, but he went on to say how unthinkable that was now, with US-China relations at rock bottom. historical.

Paulson noted that the policies of the two countries had a role to play in the state of their diplomatic relations, but he said that a general decoupling (rather than targeting a few industries like technology) would not help either of them. . Instead, he suggested countries should find a way to manage targeted decoupling so that essential trade continues.

Subscribe to Well Adjusted, our newsletter full of simple strategies to work smarter and live better, from the Fortune Well team. Register today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/04/14/hank-paulson-us-china-relationship-on-brink-dangerous-situation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related