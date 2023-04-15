Senator Markey and Rep. Lieu Announce Legislation to Limit U.S. Presidents’ Power to Unilaterally Start Nuclear War





Bill would prevent any U.S. president from launching a nuclear first strike without congressional approval

Invoice text (PDF)

Washington (April 14, 2023) Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Co-Chair of the Task Force on Nuclear Weapons and Arms Control, and Rep. Ted Lieu (CA-33) today announced the reintroducing the Restriction of First Use of the Nuclear Weapons Act to prohibit any President of the United States from launching a nuclear strike without prior authorization from Congress. The legislation would also institute safeguards to prevent the president from introducing nuclear weapons into a conflict and reaffirm Congress’ unique constitutional authority to declare war. aggression against Ukraine. Fifty-four years ago this week, on April 15, 1969, North Korea shot down a US military aircraft. According to top aides present at the time, an inebriated President, Richard Nixon, ordered a nuclear strike in response. Fortunately, this order was ignored and never carried out, but it exposed the dangerous possibility of a rogue US president ordering a nuclear strike without congressional authorization.

No president has the constitutional right or authority to unilaterally declare war, let alone launch a nuclear first strike, Senator Markey said. leaders that the United States will uphold its commitment to peace, stability and democracy.

Our founders established a system of checks and balances for a reason that no one should have the ability to start a war that would end life as we know it, Rep. Lieu said. Only Congress has the constitutional duty to declare war and decide whether a nuclear launch is necessary. In the wake of Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine, and given the volatility of autocrats like war criminal Vladimir Putin, the threat posed by the unpredictable use of nuclear weapons has never been so clear. I am proud to join Senator Markey in reintroducing this important legislation, which will establish the necessary safeguards for the President’s ability to launch nuclear weapons.

The Restriction of the First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act is endorsed by Physicians for Social Responsibility, Council for a Livable World, Foreign Policy for America, Friends Committee on National Legislation, Global Zero, Win Without War and Plowshares Fund.

In 2022, Senators Markey and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Reps. John Garamendi (CA-03) and Don Beyer (VA-08) led 51 of their colleagues in a letter to President Joe Biden urging states- United to reduce their dependence on nuclear weapons. On the one-year anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers condemned President Putin’s nuclear threats and Russia’s violation of the New START treaty.

