US SEC Considers Decentralized Crypto Platforms Exchanges and Seeks Public Input





NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission met on Friday to reopen public comment on its proposal to expand the definition of an “exchange”, saying its rules existing on exchanges also apply to decentralized cryptocurrency platforms.

The SEC voted 3-2 to seek additional public comment after crypto firms criticized the plan as being vague and aimed at engaging in decentralized financial platforms, also known as platforms. DeFi that would otherwise not be subject to the oversight of regulators.

DeFi platforms allow users to lend, borrow, and save in digital assets, bypassing traditional financial gatekeepers such as banks and exchanges.

The plan, first proposed in January 2022, would expand the definition of an exchange to include platforms that use “communication protocols” such as quote request systems. The change, if passed, is expected to grip many other regulatory venues beyond traditional exchanges that aggregate orders from multiple buyers and sellers in a market.

The proposal targeted Treasury markets and markets for other government securities, where inter-dealer cryptocurrency brokers operated as exchanges without registering them as such. But crypto firms pushed back on the plan amid growing tensions with the regulator. Many industry players have said that current securities regulations are inadequate and the industry needs new rules.

Some DeFi platforms may fall under the proposed definition, but others may already be considered exchanges by the existing one, SEC officials said this week.

Officials estimated that a dozen crypto firms would fall under the expanded definition, but declined to provide further details on the firms.

“Make no mistake: many crypto trading platforms already fall under the current definition of an exchange,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in prepared remarks released Friday.

Most crypto trading platforms meet this definition whether they call themselves decentralized or not, Gensler said.

Friday’s public vote to reopen the comment period for 30 days was unusual.

Typically, the commission would decide behind the scenes whether an extension of a public comment period is necessary.

The meeting highlighted the ideological divide between the commissioners, with the two Republican commissioners dissenting.

The reopening “doubles down” on an initial proposal that would force centralization and undermine new technologies, Republican Commissioner Hester Peirce said at the meeting.

“This commission is no longer concerned that regulatory stubbornness often produces absurd consequences,” she said. “To the contrary, today’s commission is aggressively expanding its regulatory reach to solve problems that don’t exist.”

While the crypto industry urged the SEC to clarify regulations, Friday’s ruling provided “very few answers” and likely raised additional questions for the industry, said Nicholas Losurdo, partner at Goodwin and former adviser to former SEC Commissioner Elad Roisman.

“They want to say, ‘Our existing rules work, all you have to do is fit in’, but they don’t in a lot of ways, and I think that’s another thing that the agency is grappling,” he said.

Reporting by Chris Prentice Additional reporting by Hannah Lang; Editing by Sharon Singleton

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Hannah Lang

Thomson Reuters

Hannah Lang covers fintech and cryptocurrency, including the companies driving the industry and the political developments governing the sector. Hannah previously worked at American Banker where she covered banking regulation and the Federal Reserve. She graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park and lives in Washington, DC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-sec-weigh-taking-more-feedback-plan-expand-exchange-definition-2023-04-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related