Burger King turnaround plan boosts sales and customer satisfaction





In this photo illustration a Burger King Whopper burger is displayed on April 05, 2022 in San Anselmo, California.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Seven months after Burger King unveiled a strategy to relaunch its business in the United States, the chain is selling more Whoppers than ever.

Burger King’s U.S. President Tom Curtis told CNBC that preliminary improvements to restaurant operations and new marketing campaigns are already boosting sales and customer satisfaction, although this is just the beginning.

Parent company Restaurant Brands International is due to release its first quarter results and sales results for its divisions, including Burger King US, before the May 2 bell. In the last quarter, Burger King’s same-store sales in the United States increased by 5% thanks to the implementation of the first stages of the turnaround plan.

The $400 million plan to rejuvenate Burger King’s domestic sales was developed in partnership with franchisees and focuses on revamping its restaurants and investing in advertising.

“What’s happened over the last six months is this feeling of ‘we’re in this together’ that we have with our franchisees. I think that’s unique in the industry, and I think that it differs from what you see from some competitors like well,” Curtis said.

Burger rival McDonald’s has had high-profile feuds with its operators over the years. Recently, tension has boiled over changes to its franchise policies.

Before Burger King announced its official turnaround strategy, the company spent about a year streamlining its operations in an effort to improve ordering efficiency and accuracy, Curtis said. For example, Burger King reformulated and renamed its chicken sandwich. The now-retired Ch’King sandwich involved 21 steps to prepare the final menu item. The Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich only takes five.

After announcing its “Reclaim the Flame” strategy at a franchise convention in September, Burger King focused on an in-store training program for all of its restaurants that required employees to greet customers, properly prepare the Whoppers and handing out the iconic Burger King crowns. . Curtis said it was “the biggest thing we did coming out of the convention.”

Burger King also held CEO roundtables in 45 cities. These roundtables included training general managers on how to execute a five-week deep clean of their restaurants.

“I think those things are fundamentally important, and they’ve resulted in a 20% increase in customer satisfaction,” Curtis said.

Additionally, Burger King launched its “You Rule” marketing campaign in the fall. The chain’s mascot, the Burger King, does not appear anywhere in the advertisements. Instead, customers are royalty.

And despite Curtis’ initial concerns about the “Whopper Whopper” jingle used in the campaign (he was disappointed with the lyrics and asked the marketing team to redesign it), the song went viral and spawned memes on Twitter and TikTok. The company officially released the song in response to the popularity, and it has nearly 3.3 million streams on Spotify as of Friday.

“We’re selling more Whoppers than ever. It’s had a really positive impact that we didn’t pay for or plan on the business…it really exceeded my expectations,” Curtis said, adding he was thrilled for Restaurant Brands. to release his winnings.

Since the company announced its “Reclaim the Flame” strategy, former Domino’s Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle has joined Restaurant Brands as executive chairman. Doyle oversaw the transformation of the pizza chain into a digital powerhouse in the restaurant industry. Curtis, who started as a Domino’s franchisee, worked alongside Doyle during his long career at Domino’s as operations manager before joining Burger King in 2021.

One of Doyle’s priorities for Burger King has been to improve franchisee profitability. Two Burger King franchisees have filed for bankruptcy so far in 2023. The first franchisee to file for bankruptcy, Toms King Holdings, sold most of its locations at auction for $33 million earlier in April.

“I don’t want to say it’s welcome, because it’s not, but I think if handled properly, the outcome can be better than before,” Curtis said.

As early signs indicate the turnaround is setting in, Curtis is postponing the victory lap for now, pointing out that “Reclaim the Flame” is meant to be a multi-year growth strategy.

For example, of the $50 million that Restaurant Brands spent on improving restaurant appearance in conjunction with franchisees’ own investments, Burger King only spent $15 million in 2022.

“We’re not even halfway there, and these things just take time,” Curtis said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/14/burger-kings-turnaround-plan-boosts-sales-customer-satisfaction.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related