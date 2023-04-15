US Seeks to Strengthen Vietnam Relations as China Reportedly Blocks Blinken’s Visit | Vietnam





China reportedly refused to postpone a visit by the US Secretary of State, as Antony Blinken embarked on a trip to Vietnam, a crucial Southeast Asian trading partner with which Washington seeks to strengthen ties as it s strives to balance Beijing’s growing assertiveness in the region and beyond.

In his first visit to the country as a senior U.S. diplomat, Blinken will meet with senior Vietnamese officials, including Vietnam’s Secretary General Nguyen Phu Trong, and officially open the construction of a new U.S. embassy in Hanoi on Saturday. On Sunday, he travels to Japan for a meeting of the rich countries of the Group of Seven.

The visit comes as China has refused to let Blinken visit Beijing over fears the FBI will release the results of an investigation into the alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down in February, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing sources.

China told the United States it was not ready to reschedule a trip that Blinken canceled in February amid unclear what the Biden administration would do with the report, the newspaper said, citing four people close to the negotiations.

On Saturday, Blinken stressed the importance of human rights during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, a US State Department spokesman said.

Rights groups have regularly raised concerns about Vietnam’s treatment of dissidents.

The United States faces challenges in Southeast Asia to form a coalition to counter China and deter any potential action by Beijing against Taiwan. Many countries in the region are reluctant to oppose their giant neighbor, which is not only a military power, but also a key trading partner and source of investment.

For Hanoi, being open to more cooperation with Washington without antagonizing Beijing has been a difficult balancing act, even as Vietnam has been alarmed by China’s growing military claims in the South China Sea. The diplomatic calculation is further complicated by the increasingly close relations between Beijing and Moscow.

Analysts say Washington is hoping for progress toward strengthening relations with Vietnam toward a strategic partnership that for the past decade has been described as comprehensive. Officials did not say what this closer relationship might entail, but Southeast Asia expert Murray Hiebert, who visited Vietnam in February and spoke with senior government officials, said that could include increased military cooperation and US arms supplies.

With the Vietnam War an increasingly distant memory, Washington now views Hanoi, in the words of senior US East Asia diplomat Daniel Kritenbrink, as one of the Americas’ most important partners in the region.

Last month saw a call between US President Joe Biden and Nguyen Phu Trong, who leads Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party, which, along with Blinkens’ visit, could lead to a meeting between the two in July, the 10th anniversary of the existing formal bilateral partnership. , analysts say.

But while the United States is likely to push for stronger ties with Vietnam, Hanoi may not share that enthusiasm, Rand Corporation analyst Derek Grossman said.

On the one hand, there is no need, from Vietnam’s perspective, to antagonize China unnecessarily. On the other hand, Hanoi wants to avoid being overtly part of the US Indo-Pacific strategy designed to counter China, he said.

Earlier this week, a court in Hanoi sentenced a prominent Vietnamese political activist to six years in prison for carrying out anti-state activities, his lawyer said.

With Agence France Presse

