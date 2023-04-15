



Passports were optional when the Orient Express started operating in the 19th century. The only document a British traveler needed was a copy of the Thomas Cook Continental Timetable.

But Brexit and 21st-century biometric screening are killing cross-border romance for modern passengers seeking nostalgia for the luxurious train journeys that inspired Agatha Christie and Hollywood.

Belmond, the company that now operates the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (VSOE), has decided to drop the route from London to Folkestone because getting across the border to Calais has become too difficult.

Until now, passengers have been able to ride in Art Deco carriages on the British Pullman service from London’s Victoria Station to Folkestone. There they board a coach to cross the Channel to meet the Belmonds Continental Train at Calais. Then, when night falls, I get dressed for dinner. One of the vintage 1929 cars costs between 3,530 and 10,100 per person, so evening dress is required and, as predicted by Hercule Poirot, jeans are forbidden.

The restored Art Deco interior of the VSOE Sleeper.

Coach transfers pose an unacceptable risk to Belmond because there is no way for passengers to avoid delays crossing the strait. Two weeks ago, at the beginning of the Easter holiday in Dover, travelers, including school coach parties, had to wait up to 14 hours and people had to queue up to catch Le Shuttle.

Belmond fears things could get worse now that the UK and EU are planning new biometric passport checks and extra red tape.

A Belmond spokesperson said they were adjusting operations in 2024 ahead of tightened passport and border controls. We want to avoid the risk of disruption to our customers’ journeys due to delays and missed train connections, and to provide the highest level of service as seamlessly and comfortably as possible.

The EU is introducing a new biometric immigration system (EES). This means that most people traveling through channels without an EU residence will have to provide fingerprints and facial recognition data instead of a passport when crossing borders. stamp.

If the technology works seamlessly, travelers over the age of 12 will be able to use electronic gates and potentially save time. However, since babies also have to provide biometric data, the tourism industry is skeptical about how this verification will work in practice. EES was supposed to start this year, but is now likely to come after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Photo of a vintage-style poster advertising the service: Shawshots/Alamy

And soon the EU and UK will require travelers to submit a pre-travel authorization form similar to the US Esta scheme. UK travelers pay £7 to provide European authorities with personal information not found in passports, such as criminal record, education and parental names, under Etias, the European travel information and authorization system. European travelers will provide similar details to the UK government about the country’s electronic travel authorization (Eta) program, but Whitehall has yet to set a fee.

This isn’t good material for a cozy mystery story. Technology has made many things easier, says Mark Smith, founder of train travel site The Man in Seat 61. But one thing that made it more difficult is crossing the border. In the old days, no matter what border you were on, you just needed your passport. Suddenly everyone wants to fingerprint you as if you were a criminal.

The loss of British Pullman was a huge shame, he said. The British Pullman was an appetizer served with smoked salmon and champagne on the way from London to Folkestone on the traditional boat-train route that passengers on the Orient Express would have taken in the 1930s. Joining the continental train in Calais on time to change for dinner was great.

Passengers from London can take the new, high-speed Eurostar to Paris and join the VSOE there, but it’s not the same, he said. It would be a great shame if that part of the experience was lost.

Compared to the original service, VSOE isn’t completely savvy, he added. It was a much more businesslike train than most people imagine. Whatever Kenneth Branagh thinks, the real thing wouldn’t have a piano or a lounge or bar, and certainly wouldn’t have a balcony. You may have had a sleeping car and spent most of the time sitting in a compartment in daytime mode.

The first Orient Express started running from Paris to Vienna in 1883, and several trains running south from France were named after it. The Simplon Orient Express began in April 1919, and Christie was inspired to write Murder in her novel Orient Express after reading stories about trains being stuck in the snow for five days. The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express was revived when James Sherwood bought about 1929 sleeping bags at an auction in 1977 and put it into service in London in 1982.

Smith, a former station manager at Charing Cross, said the VSOE was not elitist despite high ticket prices. Most people are spending their money on special, once-in-a-lifetime occasions. I wondered if any trip was worth $3,000, or whatever I paid for it in 2003. But now, 20 years later, I’m married, have a mortgage, kids, two cats and a dog. It’s only been 6 months since the powerful Magic Wedding came out.

Brexit means Eurostars services from St Pancras to Disneyland Paris, as well as other train journeys, are set to end this summer.

According to Tom Jenkins, chief executive of the European Tourism Association (Etoa), the UK is also missing out on tourists from other countries. People are starting to leave the UK as a gateway to Europe, he said. Although not the only factor, it was previously a major arrival point for people coming to Europe from the US, Japan and elsewhere.

Albert Finney (center) as Hercule Poirot with an all-star cast in the 1974 film version of Murder on the Orient Express. Photo: Studiocanal/emi/Allstar

In 2018, it became completely clear that a hard Brexit would mean British citizens would have to have their passports checked. This really is Brexit biting everyone in the back.

The pandemic overshadowed many of the problems created by the Brexit border, Jenkins said. Easter 2023 was the first difficult test of the new regime and we saw it go horribly wrong at Dover.

EES and Etias could be very fast, he added. However, if you are doing it for the first time, it may take a long time to process. It can be a real bottleneck.

