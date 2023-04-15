



The cost of living crisis is turning into a retirement crisis cost as rising food and energy prices mean that the amount needed to retire on a subsistence standard of living has increased by nearly 2,000 in the last year.

In 2022, the minimum amount needed to survive as a single pensioner increased by 18% to 12,800 per year. Meanwhile, according to a study funded by Loughborough University’s Pension and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA), retired couples should now make a minimum of $19,900 a year to $3,200, a 19% increase.

An all-new state pension was raised this month from 9,627 to 10,600 per year, but research figures show that millions of people won’t have enough money to cover their daily living expenses.

But don’t despair (though not completely). Even if you’re in your 50s, there are many steps you can take now to avoid poverty in retirement.

First, figure out how much money you need for retirement, then figure out how to get there (and how much extra you’ll need if you want to retire early).

Researchers currently say the minimum income standard required for singles is 12,800, and 19,900 for couples.

Researchers at the Loughboroughs Center for Research in Social Policy have created a set of retirement living standards that have become industry benchmarks for what pensioners really need when they retire.

Based on the 2022 figures announced earlier this year, the researchers revealed that the current minimum income standard required for a single person is 12,800 won and 19,900 won for a married couple.

This figure equates to the Joseph Rowntree Foundations Minimum Income Standards and reflects what the public believes is necessary to meet the needs of retirees not only to survive but to live with dignity, including social and cultural engagement.

However, this is minimal and not lenient. That leaves pensioners with just 54 per week for food, a car, enough money for a short break each year in England, and 580 per year for clothes and shoes. This assumes that the person works until age 67 and has a complete national insurance record. Crucially, this figure assumes you’ve paid off your mortgage. If not, the cost of retirement can be quite high.

The following is a suitable lifestyle after retirement. This means 74 meals a week, a used car that can be replaced every 10 years, a two-week vacation in Europe every year, and 791 for clothes and shoes. Single pensioners need 23,300 per year and couples need 34,000 per year (41,400 if living in London).

Perhaps you crave something more luxurious. Loughborough and PLSA estimate that those seeking a comfortable lifestyle in retirement should seek out 37,300 per year for singles and 54,500 per year for married couples. I live in London and the relative costs go up to 40,900 and 56,500 respectively. However, this is the cruise ship end of the retirement market. The numbers assume that you spend 3 weeks of vacation in Europe per year, spending $1,500 on clothing and $144 on food per year. And it runs a fairly good motor.

Make sure you have the minimum living expenses you need for retirement. Photo: Acorn 1/Alamy

How many Brits already fit these criteria?

Not surprisingly, there are relatively few pensioners in the 50,000 a year range. The bad news is that researchers at Loughborough estimate that only 72% of the total population will reach a minimum standard of living after retirement. About one-fifth of the population will reach the median income level in retirement, and 8% will be comfortable. However, these figures are before the significant rise in inflation over the past few years.

how much to save

If the thought of living on a little over $1,000 a month in retirement scares you, there’s only one more thing you can do now to save before quitting your job. But how much should you save?

We asked Loughborough University and PLSA researchers how much extra individuals or couples would need to save to get to their respective minimum, medium and comfortable brackets if they retired at age 67, even if they had a whole new state pension. Amounts ranged from 0 to 530,000.

The good news for that little table is the number 0. If the couple both receive a 10,600-week pension, that’s just over the 19,900 you’ll need for your minimum post-retirement income.

The bad news is that single people who want a comfortable retirement will have to save $500,000 by age 67, pay off their mortgage or rent, and deal with skyrocketing living expenses.

Annual Income Needed After Retirement

Standard of living Single couple Minimum 12,800 19,900 Moderate 23,300 34,000 Comfortable 37,300 54,500

Source: Loughborough University and Pension Lifetime Savings Association. London figures rise

Do you have enough money to enjoy your old age? Photo: Tom Merton/Getty Images How Much Should You Save?

Standard of living Single couple Minimum 36,500 0 Moderate 248,000 121,000 Comfortable 530,000 328,000

Source: Loughborough University and PLSA

Are you taking steps to ensure you have enough money after retirement? Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Pensions by the Numbers

According to Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) statistics (April 2021 figures), there are 20 million eligible employees enrolled in workplace pension schemes in the UK.

The amount a full-time male median wage employee who started saving at age 114,000 could be expected to save in a workplace pension by age 68, based on the current auto-registration minimum contribution. Median earnings for women are lower, at 93,000 for equivalent female workers. (Source: DWP).

According to DWP statistics, there are 20 million eligible employees enrolled in workplace pension schemes in the UK. Photo: Andy Rain/EPA

For individuals actively contributing to a 1,000 to 18,000 employer defined contribution pension plan, the median pot size is 1,000 for those aged 16-24 and 18,000 for those aged 65 and older. The range for all active occupational plans, including defined benefit plans, is 2,200 for ages 16-24 and 62,400 for ages 55-64. (Source: Statistics Korea).

2,100 The average private-sector employee who can automatically enroll in and save into a work plan has saved annually in a pension, up from 1,200 in April 2017. (April 2021 figures. Source: DWP).

670 per week Average earnings for 2021-22 for pensioner units (including singles and pensioner couples) who have recently reached state pension age. It can be divided into salary income, occupational pension income, personal pension income, investment income, income and other income. (Source: DWP).

