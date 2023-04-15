



As a young teenager, Taylor Heise nailed a poster-sized sheet of goals to her bedroom, ticking off each one as she encountered it. The Minnesotan also uncapped a black Sharpie and wrote the word Olympics strategically on the bright green wall: just above her light switch.

The family has since had the room repainted. The word is no longer there.

I can see it in my mind, she said. I turned the light on and off in my room so many times.

Heise is now highly visible in American hockey, skyrocketing on the program since being cut from the 2022 Olympic team two summers ago.

In the past 13 months, she’s won NCAA Player of the Year at the University of Minnesota, made her senior national team debut at the 2022 Summer World Championship (after being tested positive for COVID, driving 13 hours home during isolation to shoot pucks in the family shed and then flying over the Atlantic Ocean the day before the opening game), led these worlds in points and was named MVP. She shares the team lead in points at this year’s world championships.

Of the forwards, only future Hall of Famer Hilary Knight has had more time on the ice ahead of Saturday’s semifinal against the Czech Republic (formerly called the Czech Republic) and a possible final against Canada on Sunday in Brampton, Ont.

The United States needs an infusion of offensive talent now more than at any time in the past decade. It has lost the last three major championship finals to Canada and is on a five-game losing streak overall in the rivalry. Loyal forward Brianna Decker announced her retirement last month. Olympic captain Kendall Coyne Schofield is on maternity leave this year.

Enter Heise, a 5-foot-10 forward with a commanding presence, an ability to take charge of a game on her own, and an ability to take the puck from start to finish.

That’s how Natalie Darwitz, associate head coach at the University of Minnesota, described it. Darwitz, the captain of the 2010 U.S. Olympic team, compared Heise to Krissy Wendell, another Gophers star who was captain of the 2006 Olympic team and three-time leading U.S. point scorer at the world championships.

[Heise] wants the puck on his stick in big moments, Darwitz said. In two years, I’ve never seen her have a day off or practice or a game off.

Like so many others, Heise fostered this determination as a child. But its story is unique, starting with the setting: Lake City, population 5,000, on Lake Pepin, about 70 miles southeast of the Twin Cities. It is presented as the cradle of water skiing.

Heises’ parents both played basketball at the University of Wisconsin at River Falls. They had three children and three hoops. Heise credits his initial training to his younger brothers, joking they would beat you all the time.

Around the age of 4, she began a three-year foray into pulling pedal tractors at local county fairs, often picking up children twice her size. She placed second in the 5-year-old division at a national championship at the famed Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota.

As a freshman, she brought home a flyer advertising recreational hockey at Lake City’s only rink. Her first favorite memory from the sport: those first skates with pink laces. But ice time was limited, so she honed her shot inside the family’s three-and-a-half-car garage.

She eventually changed districts so she could play for a school, which led to weekday three-hour round trips from Lake City.

She’s a bit tall and strong now, but she started as a seventh grader and weighed 98 pounds, mum Amy said. The coach didn’t want her on the ice until she was 100 years old. She spent the whole year in seventh grade trying to beat 100 pounds, and she never got there.

Heise also learned to set short and long term goals. One of his early ambitions was to make the national under-18 team at age 15. She did it.

She won three consecutive gold medals at the U18 World Championship from 2016 to 2018. After a COVID break, it was time to make the leap to the senior national team.

She got a chance in 2021, but in four months she missed three teams. She was dropped after an evaluation camp for the April 2021 World Championship originally scheduled but postponed, then cut again after trying out the national team residency program that summer, missing both the rescheduled world championships and the 2022 Olympics.

She is trying to block out this day cut off from July 2021 which has put her Olympic dream on hold for another four years. The Olympic coach was Joel Johnson, who had coached Heise as captain of the U18 national team and recruited and coached her in Minnesota.

Joel knew me as a person, she said. It goes, I know you will understand it. There you go, I just think you need some time. I understand that, but for me, I didn’t want to hear that at the time. So I feel like it took me a few days to process it.

Heise decided that staying upset wouldn’t help her make the team in later years. Her parents helped her develop a new mindset.

If they [USA Hockey] don’t want me, so I’m going to prove over the next year that it was the wrong decision, she said.

If Heise wanted tangible motivation, she received several in a box that arrived at the family’s doorstep. It included Olympic team clothing and accreditation which was ultimately not used. Replicas of his 2022 Olympic alternate jersey are available on the USA Hockeys website for $275.

While the Olympic team won silver without her, Heise led NCAA Division I hockey in points, then won the Patty Kazmaier Award for Player of the Year in March 2022. Her teammates have started calling her Patty, which was also fitting since she was born on St. Patrick’s Day.

Darwitz said Heise’s hunger extends to the betterment of those around him. That makes sense, given that Heises’ favorite player growing up was forward Julie Chu, who never led the United States in goals but served as national team captain and door-keeper. Olympic flag.

A year after being cut from the Olympic team, Heise has kept her personal pact to make herself indispensable. She was named to new coach John Wroblewski’s roster for the 2022 Summer Worlds.

After testing positive for COVID, Heise only arrived in Denmark the day before the opening game. Wroblewski thought so highly of Heise that he still put her on the second line with veterans Alex Carpenter and Amanda Kessel. She had five assists, tying a women’s world record. It was not just his World Championship debut for Heises, but his first senior national team game of any kind.

She finished first in the tournament in goals (seven) and assists (11). She became the first player in U.S. women’s hockey history to lead an Olympic or World team in goals or points in her major championship debut since the Worlds first in 1990. She was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament even though the United States lost to Canada in the final.

I got to work, Heise said Friday, reflecting on the breakout performance.

Heise’s bedroom wall may have been painted over, but she now has goals written down and stored in a drawer. She is ready to share them. There’s one she can achieve this weekend by winning a world title and another she’s set to accomplish in three years by playing in the Olympics.

People say they’re going to do something, but if I write it down, I’ll do it, she said. I understand [making an Olympic team] does not depend on me. I get that people pick the team, but I guess when I wrote this it was to train as hard as possible to make it clear that I’m the right one.

