Where do immigrants come from | CNN

The United States is home to more immigrants than any other country, more than 45 million people, according to the latest census estimates.

That’s 13.6% of the US population, about the same as a century ago. But over the years, we have seen significant changes in where immigrants come to the United States and where they go once they arrive here.

Here is an overview of these key immigration trends and how they have changed over time.

Mexicans represent the largest group of immigrants living in the United States. That’s been true since 1980, according to the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute. And the Mexico-United States route is the largest migration corridor in the world.

But the total number of Mexican immigrants living in the United States has been declining for more than a decade.

An estimated 10.7 million Mexican immigrants lived in the United States in 2021, about 1 million fewer than a decade ago.

Meanwhile, immigration from other countries, including India and China, has increased, according to MPI.

As one expert told CNN last year, the range of reasons people move to the United States from different parts of the world is as varied as the list of countries these immigrants once called home. . Some are looking for economic opportunities. Others are fleeing violence, persecution or climatic disasters. And others hope to reunite with family members who are already there.

According to an analysis of MPI census data, the top 10 countries of origin of immigrants to the United States are all in Latin America and Asia.

These statistics include both immigrants who came to the United States legally and those living in the country without permission.

Looking only at the undocumented immigrant population living in the United States, the list of top countries of origin changes slightly. A 2021 Department of Homeland Security report estimated that the top six countries of origin of undocumented immigrants were Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, India, Honduras, and China.

But most immigrants who live in the United States are not undocumented.

The latest estimates from Pew Research Centers indicate that approximately 10.5 million undocumented immigrants live in the United States. This means that the vast majority of foreign-born people living in the United States (77%) are here legally.

Mexico hasn’t always topped the list. In 1960, for example, the portrait of American immigrants was radically different.

At that time, according to the Migration Policy Institute, the largest group of immigrants were Italians, followed by Germans and Canadians.

Why have things changed so much? For decades, a novel national quota system passed by Congress in 1924 favored northern and western European migrants and excluded Asians. In 1965, the Immigration and Nationality Act created a new system that gave priority to highly skilled immigrants and those who already had family living in the country. This paved the way for millions of non-European immigrants to come to the United States.

It fundamentally changed the demographics of the country, Pawan Dhingra, a professor of American studies at Amherst College, told CNN in 2020.

For decades, the immigrant population in the United States had been declining. But the new law also triggered a dramatic increase in immigration in the decades that followed, fueled in large part by family reunification.

In 1965, 9.6 million immigrants living in the United States made up just 5% of the population, according to the Migration Policy Institute. Today, more than 45 million immigrants represent almost 14% of the country.

While the total number of immigrants reached an all-time high, immigrants made up a larger share of the American population in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The composition of those coming to the United States is not the only thing that has changed. There have also been notable changes in the destination of these immigrants.

Arriving immigrants often settled in historic immigrant gateways in major metropolitan areas, such as New York, Chicago, and Boston. But for more than a decade, a much wider range of places in the United States have become gateways that are home to growing immigrant populations.

Today, California, Texas, Florida, New York and New Jersey are home to the largest number of immigrants.

But looking at the total number of immigrants in each state only tells part of the story. Some states have a greater number of immigrants relative to their total population. In Hawaii, for example, immigrants make up nearly 19% of the state’s population.

A recent Bush Institute study found that many immigrants end up leaving traditional gateway cities to settle in other parts of the country.

According to the study, immigrants who make secondary moves to the United States disproportionately choose the same places as native metros with relatively affordable housing and growth-friendly business and tax policies. Once there, they gravitate toward fast-growing suburban counties.

For many years, the majority of immigrants lived in the Northeast and Midwest. But now, according to the latest analysis from the Pew Research Centers, about two-thirds of immigrants live in the West and South.

And in recent years, some states have seen their immigrant populations grow at a faster rate.

As the Bush Institute study notes, job opportunities, affordable housing, family connections and immigrant-friendly policies are among the factors immigrants consider when deciding where to move.

If current trends continue, experts say that in the years to come, we could see immigrants make up a historically high share of the US population.

But with geopolitical turmoil around the world and ongoing immigration debates in Washington, it’s hard to predict where future immigrant groups might come from or how quickly this milestone will be reached.

