UK government to scrap all smart highway plans





The government has announced that no new smart motorways will be built in the UK, citing a “lack of public confidence” in catenary roads.

In a shocking announcement Saturday night, the government said it would cancel all plans for new smart highways, including 11 highways already under construction and three more planned between 2025 and 2030.

Citing “financial pressure” and the “current lack of public confidence” in roads as reasons for the decision, he added that the move would save more than 1 billion people.

However, while suggesting that smart highways may come back to the table in the future, “cancelling these plans would give us more time to track public confidence in smart highways over a longer period of time.”

Earlier last year, the government announced that it would not build new smart highways until it recorded five years of safety data for highways opened before 2030. Critics point to the danger posed by the fact that evacuation zones on smart highways are far apart from hard shoulders that serve primarily as live lanes for traffic.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised last year to drop plans to build smart highways as part of his Conservative Party leadership campaign. He said the move was made because “every driver deserves to feel confident on the roads they use to get around the country.”

Responding to the announcement made ahead of the upcoming May 4 provincial elections, Sunak added: So that they can do so with complete confidence that the roads they drive on are safe.”

No re-installation of permanent shoulders on existing smart highways will be performed. Instead, the government said it would push ahead with the previously announced 900 million plan to improve safety on these roads by adding 150 new emergency areas, and an upgrade program for systems that detect and close vehicles stopped in real lanes. to traffic.

However, the tool won’t go down immediately. Work will continue to convert the M56 J6-8 and M6 J21a-26 to all-lane runs “if they are already three-quarters built”.

Which smart highway plans have been canceled?

M3 J914

M40/M42 exchange

M62 J2025

M25 J1016

