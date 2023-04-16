USA will play for gold





Czechia’s Katerina Mrazova was called for interference just over 10 minutes later, pitting the tournament’s best penalty kill against the best power play. Up until that point no one had been able to break Czechia’s perfect penalty, but Cayla Barnes grabbed a rebound and crossed the slot to Amanda Kessel for a one-timer, giving the United States a 10-0 lead. 1-0.

Barnes also helped set up the Americans’ second goal, handing the puck to captain Hilary Knight, who backhanded it into the net over Blanka Skodova.

The American power play proved deadly, increasing Team USA’s lead to 3-0 just over a minute later. Andrea Trnkova was only seven seconds into the box when Knight scored her second of the game, deflecting a shot from Caroline Harvey (and guess who else assisted on the goal? Barnes, for her third point of the game).

“That’s what she [Knight] does his best,” Barnes said. “She’s an incredible leader and an incredible hockey player, and when the team needs one like that, she steps in. I would follow her anywhere.”

Harvey jumped into play for the Americans’ fourth goal of the game, pulling Skodova out of their crease and passing the puck past Abbey Murphy. Czechia switched goaltenders after that, with Katerina Zechovska taking the ice for the first time at a Women’s World Championship.

“It was good for us to score a lot of goals tonight,” said Alex Carpenter. “We learned last time how strong a team is. They are physical, they play well, they go for odd rushes. We used that last game to help us find our game today, and it paid off. .”

While the Americans had most of the momentum, the Czechs found a way to score. Adela Sapovalivova crossed the blue line with speed, ahead of Aerin Frankel on the blocker side. The Czechs tried to close the gap further with a shorthanded breakaway opportunity for Offrela Pribylova, but a glove save by Frankel kept the score at 4-1.

“It was a good shot,” Czech captain Alena Mills said of Sapovalivova’s goal. “I’m really happy that she’s playing the way she is, she’s a great kid. She’s a bubbly kid, great to have in our team, and I think she’s able to build on that confidence and to get better with every tournament. That’s what we want to see, that’s how we’re going to get this team to those brighter medals. It’s kids like her who are going to help us. The same goes for [Tereza Pistekova and Tereza Plosova], I think they did the whole tournament just as well. They may not have as much ice time, but every time they’re out there, they shake things up. These young children are really helping us.”

The US scored twice more before the second intermission to take a 6-1 lead. Abby Roque fired the puck off the top on the power play, and in the final minutes of the period, Kessel hit a rebound in the air and passed Zechovska.

Women’s Worlds rookie Tessa Janecke added two more to the scoreboard in the third period. Zechovska made a great save on Taylor Heise, but Janecke ran over the net to pocket the loose puck. His second goal came 15 seconds after another American power play.

“I think we’ll need every piece of the puzzle to win tomorrow, so I think it’s amazing that everyone is on the scoresheet and everyone is contributing in their own way,” Barnes said. “We just trust each other, we stuck to our game plan, made hockey plays. We also had some really good rebounds, so I think that contributed to our success.

Harvey scored the game’s final goal to add to his three assists. She and Hannah Bilka (who assisted on Janecke’s first goal) are now on a six-game streak and are the only American players to have at least one point in every game at Brampton.

“We’re looking for a gold medal,” Barnes said. “It’s been a little while, so we’re definitely hungry for that and we want that back, so if that [USA vs Canada], it’s the biggest rivalry. It’s going to be a tough home and away game, you’d expect it, so we’re really looking forward to tomorrow’s game.”

As for Czechia, they are aiming to defend their bronze medal from the 2022 Women’s World Championship.

“I think it will be harder to defend the bronze medal or win it again because last year we surprised everyone,” Mills said. “I think it’s going to be a bit of a different challenge, a bit of a different battle, but nothing changes. We came here for a medal and if it’s bronze, bronze still counts.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2023/ww/news/43498/u_s_to_play_for_gold The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related