Matthew McConaughey thinks Woody Harrelson may be his half-brother.





Matthew McConaughey has had a longstanding bromance with Woody Harrelson, but now they’re wondering if it’s because they might actually be brothers.

The two got to know each other in 1997 when they became famous while working on the Ron Howard comedy EDtv.

Where I start and where he ends, where he starts and I end was always like a blurred line. That’s how Matthew described his relationship with Kelly Ripa in a podcast interview earlier this week.

My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew, he added. And you look at our pictures and my family thinks a lot of his pictures are me. His family thinks a lot of my pictures are him.

However, things may have taken a darker turn after Matthews mother’s comments about Woody’s father, assassin and organized crime figure Charles Voyde Harrelson.

Matthew said years ago, Matthews mom said, “Woody, I know your dad.

It was big news,” he said, “because everyone knew about the oval that my mother left after finding out.” It was a loaded KNEW.

Since then, Matthew said he was researching his family history.

The two have been close friends for decades.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

We worked out what this meant and did a little math and found the following. [Harrelsons] Dad took a vacation around the time Mom and Dad were going through their second divorce, the actor said. Then there are possible receipts and locations in West Texas where there may have been a gathering, meeting, or known moment.

However, the two friends have yet to undergo DNA testing to determine if they are family. Matthew acknowledges that he has concerns.

It’s a bit easier. [Woody] Come on, let’s do it!, What’s the skin to him? he explained. It’s a little harder because he asks me to take a chance and go. Wait. Are you saying that the dad you believed in for 53 years might not be your dad? I got a little bit more skin in the game.

You can listen to the full podcast below. Meanwhile, Matthew and Woody are collaborating on a new Apple TV+ show, Brother From Another Mother, playing fictional versions of themselves living with their family on a Texas ranch.

