Allies unhappy with leaked documents, but still need US spy capabilities

U.S. allies have expressed concern over governments’ handling of sensitive documents following a massive intelligence leak, but said they could not afford to restrict information sharing with the United States. United States, with its vast capacity for electronic espionage that exceeds that of any other nation.

Speculation over the source of images of hundreds of highly classified documents posted in recent months on Discord, a popular online platform for gamers, culminated Thursday with the arrest of Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. years. .

The trove of leaked documents, some of them apparently taken from briefings prepared for the country’s top military leaders, revealed details of China’s military advances; granular insights into Ukraine’s battlefield vulnerabilities in the war with Russia; and foreign nations are considering supplying arms to Moscow. They also pointed to the extent of American surveillance, suggesting the penetration of private deliberations by the leaders of allied nations and the United Nations.

While President Biden, speaking during a trip to Ireland this week, downplayed the significance of the leaked material, he announced new measures on Friday to further secure and limit the dissemination of sensitive information.

An official from a European country, who like other officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive issues, said the incident caused damage as it raised doubts about how the information is protected and processed. Western officials have expressed particular dismay at the US military’s decision to grant an inexperienced junior military member access to a wide range of high-level intelligence.

But the official noted that his country’s intelligence ties to the United States were too important to let go, suggesting that periodic leaks are the cost of doing business with a spy powerhouse like the United States.

Intel agencies will fix this, he said. I don’t believe anyone can afford to really stop the cooperation.

At the heart of this apparent contradiction is the United States’ unrivaled electronic intelligence collection system, which has been put in place over decades at the cost of countless billions of dollars. While some allies and partners have remarkable espionage capabilities in their regions, especially when it comes to recruiting agents or spies, no other country has the global reach of the National Security Agency (NSA) and its extensive signals intelligence (SIGINT) operation.

Another European official put it bluntly: The United States is and will remain a major intelligence partner, essential for our security.

Mick Mulroy, a former CIA paramilitary officer who served as a top Pentagon official during the Trump administration, said the United States had benefited from intelligence provided by partners including the Five Eyes Nations, an English-speaking group that includes Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Still, they were definitely the driving force behind those relationships, he said. This isolates us somewhat from countries that decide not to cooperate with us, but we should better control classified information.

The Allies’ resigned response stood in stark contrast to the fury sparked a decade ago by the revelations of former NSA contractor Edward Snowden that informed the world about US surveillance of telephones and communications networks, and the 2010 leaks made possible by Chelsea Manning, an American junior. soldier and WikiLeaks.

After the Snowden files revealed that the NSA had collected conversations on several French leaders and monitored 70.3 million French telephone records over a 30-day period, French President François Hollande expressed his deep disapproval to President Barack Obama .

When files showed the agency had listened to German Chancellor Angela Merkels’ phone calls, protests erupted across Germany and the CIA station chief was expelled. Merkel issued a strong rebuke, saying spying on friends is not acceptable.

James R. Clapper Jr., who served as director of national intelligence during the Obama administration, said he had tense meetings with foreign officials following the revelations, during which his counterparts reportedly voiced concerns. .

Then let’s get back to business, because in almost every case, these countries realize how important intelligence sharing with the United States is and vice versa, he said. So all that hand twisting is fun to some extent. It’s a little ritual that we have to go through, I guess.

This time, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin contacted several counterparts, including German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup to respond to the revelations in the days following their appearance in the media.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also discussed it with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, during a previously scheduled call after the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels this month, US officials said. Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has also held a handful of calls with her counterparts to discuss the issue in recent days.

But the State Department has not been inundated with angry complaints from allies, officials said. Officials have long noted that the United States is just one of many countries that spy on both allies and adversaries; he simply has a greater capacity to do so.

Enrique Manalo, the Philippines’ foreign secretary, this week dismissed a reporter’s premise that his country may have concerns about intelligence sharing with the United States following the Discord leaks. We have full confidence in the investigation that will be undertaken, he said during a press conference alongside Blinken in Washington. We are convinced of the strength of our relationship.

But the revelations have caused political headaches in allies such as South Korea, where liberal lawmakers have criticized the conservative government in power in Seoul for its permissive attitude to revelations that Washington spied on Security Council officials. South Korean national security.

Even then, South Korea’s National Security Bureau defended the US actions, saying Seoul had found no evidence of ill will on the part of our ally in the United States.

Another European official said the revelations had caused his government to question the US government’s ability to keep secrets secret and whether information shared with Washington could end up online.

But the official said revelations about allies spying on foreign leaders no longer had the shock value they once had. Foreign officials, he said, assumed that everyone was spying on everyone else. It’s the nature of things, he says.

While officials from the Five Eyes countries expressed dismay at the leaks and said they served as a reminder of the need for greater security vigilance, they also said existing controls worked most of the time. That’s what they’re here for, an official said.

The official said the Five Eyes partners were focused on increasing, not decreasing, information sharing with the United States. They want the U.S. government, for example, to reduce its use of the non-disclosure to foreign nationals, or NOFORN, restriction on intelligence material, which prohibits sharing with non-U.S. recipients.

We continue to encourage Americans to share with trusted partners, the official said. That’s really the main thing for us.

Hudson reported from Hanoi. Amanda Coletta contributed to this report from Toronto.

