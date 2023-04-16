Ukraine awaits US missile system after latest Russian strike





The death toll from Russian missile strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk left 11 on Saturday as rescue teams tried to reach people trapped in the rubble of a building, announced the Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine’s air force said the country would soon have weapons to try to prevent attacks like Friday’s. Delivery of the U.S.-promised Patriot air defense system was expected in Ukraine shortly after Easter, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said.

The mainly Orthodox Christian country is preparing to observe Easter on Sunday. Speaking on Ukrainian state television on Saturday, Ihnat declined to give a specific timetable for the arrival of the defensive missile system, but said the public would know “as soon as the first Russian plane is shot down”.

A group of 65 Ukrainian soldiers completed their training last month at Fort Sill, a US Army post in Oklahoma, and returned to Europe to learn more about using the defensive missile system to track and shoot down enemy planes.

Officials said at the time that the Ukrainians would then return to their country with a Patriot missile battery, which typically includes six mobile launchers, mobile radar, a generator and an engagement control center.

Germany and the Netherlands have also committed to each supplying a Patriot system to Ukraine. In addition, a SAMP/T anti-missile system promised by France and Italy “is expected to enter Ukraine in the near future”, Ihnat said this week.

Ukraine’s military is seeking to bolster its ability to intercept missiles as it prepares for a counteroffensive planned for the spring to retake Russian-occupied areas of the country. Although more than a year of fighting has depleted arms stocks on both sides, Russian forces have stepped up their 8.5-month campaign to capture the town of Bakhmut, at the center of the longest battle in the war to this day.

Bakhmut and Sloviansk are located about 45 kilometers (28 miles) from each other in Donetsk province in eastern Ukraine.

Rescue teams in Sloviansk found the bodies of two people under the rubble of a house hit during Friday’s missile strikes, according to the State Emergency Service. They also searched on Saturday for five people who remained in the rubble of the building, as well as residents of three missing units, said Vadym Liakh, the head of the local government.

Separately, a 48-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter died on Saturday after Russian forces shelled a neighborhood in the city of Kherson, the regional administration said on Telegram. The southern port city was occupied by Russian forces in the early months of the war, but Ukrainian forces regained control of it in November, one of Moscow’s most notable battlefield defeats.

A new law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that allows military offices to send draft notices electronically instead of delivering them in person is part of Russia’s preparation for a protracted war in Ukraine, a said the UK Ministry of Defense in an assessment on Saturday morning.

According to British intelligence, a “unified register of those eligible for military service” will be digitally linked to other government services, allowing Russian authorities to “punish dissenters by automatically limiting employment rights and restricting Trips abroad”.

Given that the law will not come into force until later this year, the UK Ministry of Defense said the electronic notices did not automatically indicate a “new major wave of forced mobilization”, but rather were part of a “longer-term approach to providing as Russia anticipates a long conflict in Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, 52,000 young Russian men have already received provisional orders under the country’s regular spring roll call, and 21,000 of them have qualified for military service, Colonel Andrey Biryukov said on Saturday. , who is in charge of mobilization.

Biryukov raised concerns that the new electronic conscription law portends a broader mobilization of reservists, as Putin ordered in September.

“I would like to emphasize that all army deferrals for citizens will still be valid. And orders for electronic projects will not be sent en masse,” Biryukov said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/15/ukraine-awaits-us-missile-system-after-latest-russian-strike.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related