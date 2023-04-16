China protests US sanctions on companies dealing with Russia





BEIJING (AP) Beijing on Saturday protested U.S. sanctions against other Chinese companies for their alleged attempts to evade U.S. controls on exports to Russia, calling it an illegal move that puts global supply chains at risk.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday put five companies based in mainland China and Hong Kong on its entity list, prohibiting them from doing business with U.S. companies without obtaining a nearly impossible-to-obtain special license.

Washington has tightened sanctions against foreign companies it sees as providing assistance to Russia in its war on Ukraine, forcing them to choose between trading with Moscow or with the United States. A total of 28 entities from countries ranging from Malta to Turkey to Singapore have been added to the list.

A statement from China’s Commerce Ministry said the US action has no basis in international law and is not authorized by the United Nations Security Council.

It is a typical unilateral sanction and a form of long-arm jurisdiction that seriously damages the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises and affects the security and stability of the global supply chain. China strongly opposes it, the statement said.

The United States should immediately correct its wrongdoings and stop its unreasonable crackdown on Chinese companies. China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, he added.

The latest sanctions were imposed on Allparts Trading Co., Ltd. ; Avtex Semiconductor Limited; ETC Electronics Ltd. ; Maxtronic International Co., Ltd. ; and STK Electronics Co., Ltd., registered in Hong Kong.

The list essentially identifies entities that the United States suspects have been involved, are involved in, or pose a significant risk of being or becoming involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States. , the department said.

Named entities have been identified as military end users for attempting to evade export controls and acquiring or attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of Russia’s military and/or defense industrial base , did he declare.

The Chinese protest was similar to one issued in February after the United States announced sanctions against China’s Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute Co. Ltd., also known as Spacety China.

The department said the company provided private military affiliates of the Wagner Group of Russia with satellite imagery of Ukraine that supports Wagner’s military operations there. A Luxembourg subsidiary of Spacety China was also targeted.

At that time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the United States of outright intimidation and double standards to sanction its companies while stepping up its efforts to supply Ukraine with defensive weapons.

China has maintained it is neutral in the conflict, while supporting Russia politically, rhetorically and economically at a time when Western nations have imposed punitive sanctions and sought to isolate Moscow for invading its neighbour.

China has refused to criticize Russia’s actions, lambasted Western economic sanctions against Moscow, maintained trade ties and asserted a limitless relationship between the countries just weeks before last year’s invasion.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow last month and China announced on Friday that Defense Minister General Li Shangfu will visit Russia next week for meetings with his counterpart Sergei Shoigu and other military officials.

However, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday that China would not sell arms to either warring party, responding to Western concerns that Beijing could provide outright military assistance. to Russia.

Regarding the export of military items, China takes a cautious and responsible attitude, Qin said at a press conference alongside his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock. China will not supply arms to relevant parties to the conflict and will manage and control the export of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations.

